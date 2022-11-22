On the relationship between the EU and China, Borrell called for “unity and realism”, but the EU Parliament is divided

BRUSSELS – A discussion in nothing but conciliatory tones, the one that took place today (November 22) at the plenary meeting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on EU-China relations. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, Joseph BurrellHe opened the session by presenting the new text, drawn up by the Foreign Affairs Council last October 17, which explains Official position of 27 ministers About the relationship with the Asian giant: In short, reaffirm thatRealistic approach adopted in 2019according to which the old continent “cannot think of building a future without taking into account the enormous power of a country that is called upon to play the role it deserves in the world, due to its size and economic power, regardless of the fact that it has a political system different from ours.”

Which means in other words: Economic cooperation and competition, strong grip on human rights, strategically reduce dependence on raw materialsAnd above all a greater European unity on the subject. But if Borrell thought he would find a range of opinions in the bloody cyclist in Strasbourg, he would go home empty-handed: “Where is the unity in the dialogue with China?” exclaimed the High Representative after listening to the interventions of the MEPs in the room. .

Among those who accused the institutions of the European Union of collusion with the Chinese regime, and those who, on the contrary, are “agents of Washington”, who demanded more pragmatism in relations with Beijing and who demanded instead a severance of relations with the communist regime of President Xi. Jinping, Parliament appeared more divided than ever. For this reason, in a theme “definitely suffering from ideological conditioning”, Borrell called for more realism. We trade with China Assets worth nearly $2 billion a dayAs the head of European diplomacy recalls, “decoupling from the Chinese economy cannot be an option.”

The most discussed issues about Sino-European relations were essentially two: the risk of reducing relations with the Chinese giant to one. European dependence on the supply of basic raw materials For energy transmission and Beijing standards on Human rights and work. China today covers approx 90 percent of European demand for rare earths, f80 percent Of the solar panels used in the European Union are made in China: the European Union Commission has announced that it will provide Commodity lawwhich should increase “internal flexibility” and prevent “dependencies from turning into weaknesses”. raw materials and semiconductorsAccording to Borrell, “Technology represents the fundamental battle in economic competition in the 21st century”.

To the Chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights of the European Parliament, Mary Arenawho pressed onForced labor and a system of monitoring and penalties for political opponents“In September, the Commission submitted a proposal for a regulation banning the entry of goods resulting from forced labor into the European Union, a regulation that has since been awaiting approval this semester,” replied Josep Borrell. From the discussion in The European Parliament, it is still difficult to imagine a unified EU approach to dialogue with China.A dialogue that, in no way, can ignore the stars and stripes ally, even if Borrell claims greater autonomy: “The United States is our most important ally, but in some cases their attitude towards China differs from oursHowever, in order to move forward, again, European unity is needed, “because what will happen in our relationship with China will mark the twenty-first century.”