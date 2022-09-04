On Netflix, there’s a sci-fi movie full of pure adrenaline between moments of action and sci-fi.

On Netflix, a thrilling sci-fi thriller full of suspense and adrenaline, a must-watch while streaming until the last second.

Have you ever heard of extinction? It is located around Thriller movie Directed by Imagination Bin Young Photographed by Lizzie Caplan, Michael Peña and Mike CoulterAnd the Visible in broadcast on Netflix

Seeing it will make you pass An hour and a half glued to the chair in front of the TV struggling with a rush of pure adrenaline Between moments of action and science fiction and scenes from Thriller movie in a science fiction movieScience Fiction) compelling and full of suspense.

It’s a second-rate movie with an interesting cast that in its small way offers a good level of action even if it’s not much loved by film critics.

extinction

Check out the plot and watch the trailer

Peter is an engineer obsessed with recurring dreams and nightmares about an alien invasion. Peter’s night visions are so frequent that they affect his work life and family relationship.

When he convinces himself to seek treatment, as everyone believes his vision is the result of psychopathology, he discovers that his nightmares come true when aliens suddenly invade the planet.

The scenario changes when Peter’s family discovers that the battle is taking place in the same building they live in.

He and his wife were injured in a duel with aliens, during which Peter indicated his dreams of finding a way out.

However, in order to be cured, Peter and Alice, his wife, must accept the intervention of foreigners, the most advanced from the point of view of medical knowledge.

However, when the two’s medical intervention begins, a shocking truth is discovered.

In fact, synthetics were robots created by humans to perform the most demanding tasks on Earth, before humanity decided to invade Mars.

Extinction is a wonderful turn of the eternal struggle between man and aliens, this time humans play the role of invaders, of the planet previously colonized by robots.

I played the hero before Michel PeñaAlice’s wife Lizzy Kaplan. Also in the cast Mike Colter and Brad Keene.

The 2018 film has won the approval of the Netflix audience, more than critics, especially for the originality with which the theme of alien invasion was dealt with, in an unexpected change of role, between aliens and humans.

Are we doomed to extinction? Find out on Netflix by watching a good action movie, between action and science fiction

