On Netflix, there is a stunning psychological thriller that cost 65 million dollars.

You wonder what you will see tonight Netflix? If you like psychological excitement Definitely a must seeHoroscopeBroadcasting On the American platform.

In the actors we find actors like Jake Gyllenhaal In the lead role of Robert Graysmith, Mark Ruffalo As Dave Toschi e Robert Downey Jr.. In the works of Paul Avery.

The movie tells a story Tower SlayerA mysterious killer terrorized San Francisco in the 1960s and 1970s.

Zodiac is one of the most popular thriller films It was also introduced in 60 Cannes Film Festival.

Despite an impressive budget of $65 million, the film managed to bring in more than $84 million.

But what exactly is “zodiac” about?

the story of the movie One of the best shows to watch on Netflixrevolves around the character of a ruthless killer, endless murders and two detectives willing to do anything to find out the truth.

Check out the plot and watch the trailer:

July 4, 1969 We’re in San Francisco in the middle of Independence Day, a mysterious man tries to kill Darlene Ferrin and Mike Magoo, two lonely boys in lovers’ alley.

The next day, the local San Francisco Chronicle received a letter signed directly from the couple’s killer and Newspaper reporter and cartoonistPaul Avery and Robert Graysmith, They began to investigate themselves.

Meanwhile, the Zodiac Killer continues to kill and send letters to the local San Francisco newspaper; The suspects are many and there seems to be no solution to the case.

However, at some point, something will change the cards into tables…

the actor Mark Ruffalo He said: “The work was great on the Zodiac Killer character, around the time people started calling him a ‘mass killer.’ They hadn’t invented the term ‘serial killer’ yet. No one would think of anyone going out just to kill.”

So tonight, turn on your smart TV and stream “Zodiac” on Netflix.

