On Netflix there are 5 beautiful Italian movies that you can watch while streaming on your Smart TV.

Marilyn has black eyes

In the rehabilitation center for patients with mental disorders, the activity of catering is tried, in which each patient has a specific role.

The chef is played by Stefano Accorsiand Marketing Director for this unique restaurant Myriam Lyonmanages to put together a ‘prime time’ that will be completely sold out, but is based on a series of misunderstandings and misunderstandings that were ingeniously created to launch the venue.

A fun and well-researched Italian sentimental comedy, directed by Simon Godano I really appreciate the direction “Cross and Joy” and “Wife and Husband”

Rose Island

In the midst of the Cultural and Youth Revolution of 1968, lawyer Giorgio Rosa (Elio Germano) Decides to build an independent state from scratch that will be recognized by the authorities as such.

To give shape to his imagination, he talks about it to his ex-girlfriend, Gabriella (Matilda de Angelis) also graduated in law, but rejects the project and asserts the verdict on her old love: unable to conform to the truth of the facts.

Nevertheless, Giorgio persevered in his goal and built his independent state, on a sea platform, outside the territorial waters, facing the coast of Romania.

The construction project continues, as well as the bureaucratic process of recognition of the new state, which even reaches the Council of Europe.

Rose IslandHowever, Italy does not see this well nor by the Minister of the Interior, who has decided instead to flood the emerging independent country.

The movie is directed by Sydney Sibeliain the cast, among others, Fabrizio Bentivoglio and Luca Zingaretti.

I’m a storm

Marco GilliniDirected by Daniel Luchettiis the protagonist of this Italian dramatic comedy titled I am the stormwith a capital letter because it is the nickname of the protagonist, Numa Tempesta, a wealthy, unscrupulous businessman.

He uses Noma to deceive the law and tax officer, until he ends up in prison for tax evasion.

Even from prison, the businessman tries to weave his intrigues and continue investments and speculations, so that he can be freed again, until after that he returns to prison.

In the meantime, he will also be able to do good.

Movie heroes, and the actor also Elio Germano and actress Eleonora Danko.

Inexorable

Renato Di Maria direct Inexorable Ricardo Scamarcioas Santo Russo, the son of a ‘Ndrangheta’ chieftain who emigrated to Milan.

At the age of sixteen, Santo Rosso left his hometown of Calabria with his mother and brother to join his father, a former member of the ‘Ndrangheta.

New Year’s Eve, while his family celebrates at home with their relatives, a young saint drunk with a friend is stopped near a stolen car. While he manages to prove their innocence, Santo’s father will refuse to “recognize” him when the police show up at the house to bring his drunk son back.

For Santo, the doors of the prison open where he will make friends with other criminals who will lead him on the way to the underworld, in an escalation of crimes, until he decides to become a collaborator of justice.

Along with Scamarcio, the film crew consists of Sarah Sirioko, Alessio Pratic, Alessandro Tedeschi.

Teachers’ arrival

How do we maintain a school that produces few bad graduates? Hiring seven professors are worse than troublesome students.

But behind the apparent intent to avoid closing the institute, there is in fact a fraudulent intent to close the school in order to transfer the students to a private paid institution.

Once the plan is discovered, the seven professors will do their best to ensure a better future for the students and reveal the supervisor’s plan.

An all-Italian staff that guarantees a good dose of laughter and joy, with Claudio Bessio, Lino Guialli, Maurizio Nechet, Jose Buscemi And the Rocco Hunt who also edited the soundtrack, directed by Evan Silvestrini.

