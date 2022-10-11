On Netflix “Everything Asks for Salvation”: Inside the Psychological Discomfort Between Drama and Humor

A mixture of drama and humor to counter the psychological distress of young people with hope. he is ‘Everything asks for salvation‘, Series Netflix In 7 episodes, available on the platform from October 14Directed by Francesco Bruni and based on the novel of the same name by writer Daniele Mincarelli, based on the biographical experiences and 2020 Striga Giovanni Award winner. With Scialla’s lightness, the drama continues, mixed with comedy, Whatever You Want, which culminates in this story. The effect of these three contents is to note the heightened anxiety among young people, which already existed before the pandemic and is further exacerbated afterwards.”

Bruni, who is the author of the script along with Mincarelli himself and Daniela Gambaro, adds, “A feeling of unease unfortunately constantly kept my eyes, as I live in a neighborhood like Trastevere, very popular with young people and where very disturbing episodes occur.” Francesco notes.

The series, produced for Netflix by Picomedia, tells in seven episodes, each of the seven days of TSO (Compulsory Health Therapy) that protagonist Daniele (played by Federico Cesari) experiences a psychotic breakdown, with an attack of abnormal rage. . A week of solitude from the rest of the world, during which Daniel will confront his most hidden demons and delve deeper into himself on the path of acceptance of himself and others, which will lead him to form the strongest, most faithful and true bond of his life. Indeed, Daniele’s story is intertwined with those of his other dormitory companions and psychiatric staff, in a surge of feelings, sharpness, fragility, strength, friendship and love.

“It is clear – asserts Bruni – that history is, by its very nature, dramatic, because it tells us at the very least, the dispossessed, the ‘skin’, and those overwhelmed by life’s sufferings because they lack armour. But it is by no means certain that this excludes the possibility of moments Light, humor and even comedy. The two—drama and humor—can travel together and feed each other. And that’s still the stylistic icon I prefer.” The message behind the series is one of hope: “You can come out of pain and come out better. Even in the darkest moments, hope can linger, you can laugh a few moments after crying and cry soon after laughing,” Bruni says.

In the cast, in addition to Federico Cesari (Daniel), as well as Andrea Pennacchi (Mario), Vincenzo Crea (Gianluca), Lorenzo Renzi (Giorgio), Vincenzo Nemolato (Madonnina), and Alessandro Pacioni (Alessandro), who play companions Danielle is in the room in the psychiatric ward. Fotinì Peluso (Nina) plays a companion whom Daniele meets in high school and who finds him in the suite. Ricky Memphis (Pino), Bianca Nappi (Rosanna) and Flower B.B. Kabore (Alicia) play the nurses, while Filippo Negro (Dr. Mancino) and Raffaella Leburoni (Dr. Cimaroli) play the nurses. Lorenza Indovina (Anna), Michele La Genstra (Angelo), and Ariana Mattioli (Antonella) play Danielle’s mother, father, and sister. Carolina Crescentini (Georgia) is Nina’s mother.

The series was filmed between Rome, Ostia and Anzio. About the origins of the series, Bruni narrates: “Already on page 30 of Daniele Mincarelli’s book, Everything Asks for Salvation, I was so moved by reading that I immediately called him to complete it and express my enthusiasm. On that occasion I asked him about their rights and he told me that Roberto Sessa ( Bicomedia) had it. When I called Roberto to express my enthusiasm for the book, he told me that they were planning to make a series for Netflix. I instinctively told him that in my opinion, the ideal format for a series like this would be 7 episodes, like TSO days for the protagonist in the story. As This simple remark excited him and started the series’ creative process.”

“From the first reading, it was clear to us that the sensitivity of the themes in which the novel addresses everything that seeks salvation must be transformed into images by an author who was able to give them lightness without ever betraying their depth,” says the production for her part. “We’ve identified in Francesco Bruni’s professional career that right combination along with his ability to also speak to the younger ones, who are certainly one of the series’ reference audiences,” add the producers.

A separate mention deserves the soundtrack that actually includes in the trailer the song “Twenty years” by Måneskin. Original music composed by Lorenzo Tomeo. The song “Everything Asks for Salvation” was composed, sung and arranged specifically for the final sequence of Episode 7 of the series by Mace and Side Baby, born Arturo Bruni, son of the well-known director and rapper. The latter is also the song “Medicine”, which instead accompanies the final sequence of the first episode.