On Netflix a movie about the 1983 America’s Cup

Movie and sailing fans can mark September 6th in red on the calendar, because a true gem will be launched on the Netflix movie entertainment platform.

It’s called The Race of Century, and it’s the documentary directed by Maclain and Chapman Way. The story told is the story of the “dramatic” version of the 1983 America’s Cup. Until that year, American yachting had not lost after winning the 100 Guinness Cup presented by the British Queen in 1851. 132 years of victories, the longest in the sport’s history.

Before the 1983 America’s Cup in Newport, the American Leagues won 26 editions, including the first in 1851 in England.

The record of 132 years is also linked to the history of the New York Yacht Club, which has kept the America’s Cup on display throughout this time.

As the Race of the Century tells, in 1983 the spell was broken thanks to the technical ingenuity and sailing talent of the designers and crew of Second Australia.

Led by Ben Lixen and Alan Bond, the Australian team won 4-3 in the final after also losing 3-1. The opponent was Liberty, led by His Majesty Denis Conner, who at the beginning of the 80s of the last century was considered the most powerful and most successful sailor in the world on all fronts.

The film chronicles the exploits of the Australian crew and tells behind the scenes of that challenge with voices and interviews with the heroes. Connor talks about how he and the Liberty crew came about as the finalists.

The famous “fins” on Australia’s second keel played a bad trick on the Americans, who instead had a classic drift boat that proved less effective given the Newport breeze.

The rest is history, with the first non-American victory in the America’s Cup Centenary saga. It is true that the Australian Cup left there soon, only one copy, but it remains an undertaking that wrote one of the most important pages in the sport of sailing, which will be shown from September 6 on Netflx screens with The Race of Century.

© All Rights Reserved

