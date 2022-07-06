On a way through Switzerland through its cheeses

Without a doubt, stop to find out HR Giger . MuseumAnd the It is located in the castle of Saint-Germain, where Swiss artist and sculptor Hans Rudi Geigerbetter known as Giger, founded this curious museum dedicated to the movie series, and it deserves a few words.

Back to the cheese, under Mollison Peak, which in winter becomes the largest ski resort in the area, is More than 160 dairy plants where Le Gruyère AOP . is manufactured. In the experimental cheese factory, La Maison de GruyereThe secrets of this zero-hole cheese, 100% natural and whose recipe has been passed down from generation to generation for more than 900 years, have been revealed. And of course, the best part isn’t missing: the taste.

Le Gruyère, the most famous cheese without holes in the country. Swiss cheese

Wild Gura and TêTE DE MOINE

A little further north, nature becomes the ultimate hero with Altiplano de The Frances Montanez. you welcome in Jura Canton And a paradise for lovers of outdoor activities.

Trekking can be enjoyed on foot, on horseback, by bike, on the water or in a horse-drawn carriage, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. The famous and delicious Tête de Moine AOP cheesea place that enchants the picturesque, primitive and exotic landscapes, full of stops for active tourism.

Because in addition to the aforementioned plateau, they expect this Clos de Doubsum Nature Reserve, which rises between streams and mountains, and the incredibly green plains of Ajoie. In this last area, stop at Old medieval castle Saint-Ursanne It will always be a hit. Legend says that this small town was Founded by the Irish monk Ursicinuswho lived as a hermit in this isolated corner of the earth, whose magnetism is still particularly vivid.