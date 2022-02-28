Olympia – Despite positive tests: Australian curling duo allowed to compete – Sports

Live from dpa news channel

BEIJING (AFP) – After a long back-and-forth due to Jill’s positive coronavirus test, Australians Tahili Jill and Dean Hewitt have now secured permission to start their final Olympic curling matches.

Shortly after the responsible medical committee granted permission, the mixed doubles team played against Switzerland and celebrated their first victory after seven defeats in a 9:6 ratio. The last competitor in Beijing for the evening was the Canadian team.

The Australian National Olympic Committee had initially said the duo should leave as soon as possible so that Jill, who contracted the virus before the Olympics, could leave the quarantine hotel she had to go to. However, the medical committee said its CT value was within the acceptable range after the PCR test. The value acts as an indicator of the potential risk of injury by a person.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220206-99-996826 / 3