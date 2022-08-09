Olivia Newton-John: Because the Queen gave her the title of Lady

Olivia Newton-Johnthe legendary Sandy fatOn the morning of August 8, he disappeared after a thirty-year battle against cancer. Her husband’s announcement last night on Facebook, which explained how his wife “died peacefully on her ranch in Southern California,” “surrounded by family and friends.” Condolence messages from fans, famous or not, are calculated on social media. One Above All by John Travolta, Denny’s sweetheart in the famous 1978 musical.

But among those mourning the Australian singer and actress of British descent, there is definitely one too Queen Elizabeth who twice awarded Newton-John a precious tribute to her talent and more.

Olivia Newton-John and OBE in 1979

It was March 13, 1979 when Queen Elizabeth decided to allow Olivia Newton-John to join theThe Most Distinguished Order of the British Empire (OBE)one of the most important equestrian orders in the United Kingdom. fat She had come out a year earlier and the Cambridge-born actress moved to Australia at the age of five and was an international star.

It was precisely what he gave to music and cinema that allowed Newton-John to be on the list of people to whom the governor in that year bestowed the title of official. This special honor, in fact, established by King George V in 1917, aims to recognize people’s contribution to the arts, sciences, charitable organizations, welfare, and public service.

Five categories – in descending order: Knight (or lady) Grand Cross, knight (or lady) commander, commander, officer, member Awarded to citizens of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, as well as residents of the United Kingdom from other countries. The two highest involve admission to the cavalry, the rank of knight and the title of Mr. or Mrs.

Olivia Newton-John and her signature blonde hair

Checkers title in 2019

It is specifically a title Mrs. awarded by Queen Elizabeth to Olivia Newton-John in 2019, specifically for her services in Charitysubordinate cancer research And theentertainment. It is no mystery that after being diagnosed with three cases of cancer in the 1990s, the singer decided to make a mark in the social sphere, becoming an icon and a role model for facing the fight against cancer.

On that occasion, the actress stated: “I am extremely excited, honored and grateful beyond words to include this esteemed group of women who have received such an illustrious award before me. As a girl born in Cambridge, I am very proud of my British heritage and very grateful to be recognized in this way by the UK.

