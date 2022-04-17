OLED screen and Chromecast, this smart TV is on sale for less than 544 euros

But the advantages of the Philips 55OLED706 that we talked about in the photo section do not end here. Thus, we must highlight two more important details. One is that it has technology Perfect Micro Dimming Which increases sharpness even when upgrading to 4K. It is also positive that it incorporates a light sensor Which always ensures the best possible TV configuration, no matter where it is.

The device we are talking about has a screen 55 inch 4K resolution. This may not tell you much, but it will let you know that your board is there OLED , which is life insurance when it comes to achieving very realistic colors thanks, among other things, to the great contrast, in addition to the fact that the frequency at which it can operate reaches no less than 120 Hz. All this makes this equipment a perfect fit glove when it comes to enjoying games, live sports and especially content from online platforms because it is compatible with them. HDR10 + .

Great OS on this Smart TV

The device used is Android TV. Therefore, you can install a large number of applications to get the most out of everything this TV has to offer – and that’s a lot. The user interface is also very positive, as it is very convenient to work with the included remote control. As if all this weren’t enough, it’s also worth noting that you can use all the most relevant voice assistants, including Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa; and even integrates a cast chrome With which you can send content directly from the phone without passing any cable.

The thing we want to highlight about the Philips 55OLED706 is that it goes beyond what’s typical of smart TVs in the audio department. Thus, in addition to incorporating conventional 20W amplifiers, a 30W subwoofer It improves everything related to bass sound management (a very positive thing with games, which we must add that it includes compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium technology).

It has everything in contact

This is important to make sure you make a very good purchase. Thus, in addition to the subtraction Four HDMI ports And three USB, you’ll find all sorts of additional options such as optical digital audio output for use with Advanced Sound Bar Or an Ethernet port to connect to the Internet via cable. It obviously doesn’t lack Bluetooth or WiFi in the wireless department.

One last detail of this smart TV at a discount of 544 euros on Amazon: despite the presence of a 55-inch screen, its dimensions are fully contained, since they remain 1227.8 x 705.6 x 58 mm. In other words, it will not be difficult for you to find a place for it in the living room furniture.

