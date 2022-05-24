Officials say retaining the 42nd title won’t stop US border crossings

The reactions of many immigrants who were unable to reach the United States. 2:09

(CNN) – Unlikely to be a file judge ruling To prevent the Biden administration from ending Section 42 — a restriction that was implemented at the US-Mexico border at the start of the pandemic, when Trump was president — he has reduced border crossings by illegal immigrants, administration officials have warned. Meanwhile, migration in the Western Hemisphere has reached new highs.

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has faced increasing pressure over his handling of the US-Mexico border. An issue that split even members of his own party, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided to lift Title 42, which allows officials to refuse people arriving at the border, and prevent immigrants from applying for asylum.

Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for not being strict enough on the border. Meanwhile, some Democrats and immigrant advocates say the White House has waited too long to rescind it. Anyway, the Federal court ruling This means that the administration must keep the policy in place for the time being.

Illegal immigration hits new records, despite headline 42

Along Mexico’s northern border, advocates for immigrants say some of these people are still desperate to cross. “I don’t think that just because Heading 42 hasn’t gone away, people think that’s the only way they’re going to try to do it,” said Sam Bishop, director of Mexico’s Global Response Department.

Added Bishop, who works directly with immigrants.

Over the weekend, after the court ruling, border guards were arrested More than 500 migrants in the Rio Grande Valley sector alone, which covers southern Texas, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). As a Homeland Security official told CNN, also in Yuma, Arizona, border agents arrested more than 1,500 immigrants in a 24-hour period over the weekend.

Immigration in the United States reaches new records amid worsening conditions in Latin America, which have been exacerbated during the coronavirus pandemic. On the southern border of the United States, about 40% of those now crossing come from countries outside Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries – Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador -, according to Homeland Security official.

The numbers are expected to remain high

Sources report that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is now operating on the understanding that the numbers at the border will continue to rise, even as covid-19 restrictions persist. Now, the number of border crossings usually increases in the spring, but the current pace of record hikes highlights the continued urgency on the US-Mexico border.

For months, DHS has been preparing to suspend Address 42, which was put in place at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when it was dealing with about 7,000 people crossing the border daily.

In a statement following Friday’s ruling, the Department of Homeland Security said it would continue preparations to deal with the potential surge of immigrants at the border. Officials are also rushing to strike deals with countries in the region to stem the flow of people traveling to the US southern border.

An agency official said the department is also working in a similar way with Mexico to ease smuggling along key areas on the southern US border, through patrols, checkpoints and prosecuting smugglers.

What Heading 42 does “is decide who’s to come”

The Department of Homeland Security reports that more than 6 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have fled their country. Nicaraguans are also increasingly immigrating, as are Haitians who moved to the area years ago. Immigration management agreements have already been reached with Costa Rica and Panama: two countries through which migrants pass on their way to the United States.

Meanwhile, a variety of nationalities continue their journey to the southern border of the United States, some of them posing a challenge to the Biden administration because they cannot easily be transferred under Title 42 or deported. This in turn encourages more immigrants from those regions.

For example, the Cubans are difficult to expel due to the poor relations between the United States and the island. Between last October and April, border authorities detained nearly 114,000 Cubans along the US-Mexico border, far exceeding recent years, according to CBP data.

“What U.S. enforcement policy tends to do in the long run is determine who is coming in, not how many people are coming in,” said Andrew Sealy, president of the Immigration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank. He insisted, “Address 42 is important in determining who is coming, but it may not be the biggest factor in how many people come.”

However, weak Republicans and Democrats urged the Biden administration to keep Section 42 in place, arguing that it was a necessary tool until a comprehensive border management plan was in place.

Friday’s ruling, which specified that the Biden administration had to go through a rule-making process before the matter could be finalized, implied that Section 42 would likely remain in place for months to come.

“We’re going to continue to see a bottleneck on the Mexican side of the border and that doesn’t solve much,” Arizona Mayor Regina Romero told CNN when asked about the ruling. “I have said over and over again that Title 42 is not an immigration tool. It is a public health system.”