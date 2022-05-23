Officials hold “provincial government” meetings across the country

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, reported that since the early hours of the morning there are government councils led by Officials and ministers in the various governorates of the country, Follow up on all the works that have been started and are being worked on.

A committee chaired by the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarola, the Minister of Education, Roberto Volcar, the Minister of Public Works, Dillene Ascension, and the Director of the National Health Service, Mario Lama, met in the Green Room of the National Palace to follow up on the work of the programme. Provincial government.

On the instructions of President Louis Abenader of the Seventy-fifth Session of the World Health Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland, Ministers who have influence over the work and activities carried out, Coordinated by Peña, it is associated with almost all provinces.

Peña said they have already exchanged various orchestration and will continue to work this Sunday.

We have already had exchanges with different counties and will continue to work this morning. Each place coordinated by a director or minister has a direct relationship with the community, so that he can receive information about how the executions are going, activities and business,” Peña said.

He indicated that as the day ends, officials will have to do their work according to the information received in the towns.

“At the end of the day, each of the managers will have to act on what they received and felt in each of those places, This means that the result will mean that we will be able to achieve the goals in each of them as soon as possible,” Peña said.

The aim of the ministers’ visits on Sunday to the various states of the country, arranged by President Abenader, is to know the status of the works in progress, and to know and present the needs of the provinces. Monitoring the construction implemented by the government in each of them.