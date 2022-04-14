Ocon explains why Alonso beat him in Australia

Alonso He was very competitive in qualifying on Saturday, placing fifth in both Q1 and Q2 and running two sectors indicating he was in contention for the top spot in Q3 before an oil pressure safety situation cut off his Renault engine and put him out of the way. the test.

or withIn the meantime, he was 11th in the first quarter, 10th in the second and eighth in the third, driven by the lack of times and problems with Alonso. Carlos Sainz Jr

In Sunday’s race, the French driver finished seventh.

“I think I have mixed feelings about this weekend,” he said when asked about it. Motorsport.com about his performance. “Maybe we could have done more this weekend with the car overall, so seventh is a good thing, it’s three races out of three in points.

“It all depends on yesterday’s qualifying, and the top five in qualifying will probably be the top five in the race as well. I have mixed feelings about that, but it’s good knowledge because we can steer development (away from) the wrong decision.. what do we have this weekend?”

Read also:

“Yesterday, there was a Top 5 in our car as a clear team cadence. Sector 2 was competitive, Sector 3 was the sector we lacked most as a team.”

“We made a decision as of Friday night to set up our car in a different way. Obviously, that was to try to steer development more in one direction, and it didn’t really work out for us.

“But on a not-so-great weekend, being seventh and getting six points is a good thing.”

Asked if he could explain the differences between the two cars, he said, “No, we’re too close to the front and we can’t give anything away!”

At one point in the race Ocon was asked to cool down his car, but that was due to him being in traffic and not a power unit problem.

“We did 25, 30 laps with the DRS, which is a bit extreme,” he said. “It’s normal to wake up at some point and Alex (Albon) was pretty fast anyway, so there was no real intention for me to get there and waste any more time. I think he was as good as we were.”

On his level in 2022, he added: “It’s very encouraging. Three races, three times in P7, P6, P7 are good points for sure, 20 points after three very strong races. I’m happy with that, but I want more.”