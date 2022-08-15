Nuria Gill shines in the “5000-4000 Race” in Switzerland

The athlete from Reus Núria Gil gave a great show at Sierre Zinal (Switzerland), one of the world’s most famous mountain events known as the ‘Five Thousand Race’, which brought together top method specialists from among the 6000 engravings.

Gill finished eighth in this scoring event in the Golden Trail World Series and Mountain Run World Cup, one of the most exciting and competitive short-distance races which on this occasion had a running distance of 31km, 2,200m positive and 1,100m. Negatives.

Gill set a final time of 3:07:59 in a test won by Kenya’s Esther Chaisang (2:52.01), ahead of Switzerland’s Maud Matisse (2:52:32) and Kenya’s Villarez Kisang (2:58:00).

“I am very happy with the result, I climbed the positions at the end. What a tough race, but have fun! “, Nuria explained herself on her social networks. Spaniard Sarah Alonso came in ninth place with a time of 3:08:12.

In the men’s event, Andrew Blanes, who finished second, stood out. The athlete from Alicante starred in the upset of the competition by entering 1.48 minutes behind Kenyan winner Mark Kangogo (2:27:31) and ahead of Kenyans Patrick Kipengino and Petro Mamo.

Blanes, who came from downhill racing, a discipline in which he became a ten-time Spanish champion, was also ahead of the recent test winner and Spanish favorite Kilian Journet, fifth with a time of 2:30:19. .

This result comes after he overcame physical problems since last February, derived from Covid, which prevented him from training normally and affected his performance. During these months the athlete was away from competition and visited various specialists in search of an explanation for his sudden loss of performance.

Daniel Castillo, an athlete from Tarragona, who recently won the junior world title, also competed in the men’s event. He was 75th in Sierra Zenal with a time of 2:56:42.