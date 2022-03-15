Now scientifically proven: sharks sleep too

Even if their image is different: sharks are timid creatures surrounded by many legends. For example, the fact that they like to attack people has been scientifically refuted many times. However, sharks strike fear in us like no other animal in the world. Perhaps because we still know so little about them.

A research team from Australia and New Zealand has now debunked a particularly persistent myth: the prevailing assumption that sharks cannot sleep is wrong. They don’t sleep as deeply as humans, and the way they sleep varies from shark to shark.

very slow

But of course, even large fish need to recover from daily stress from time to time. While the great white shark swims in its sleep, with its mouth open and at a snoring speed of about three kilometers per hour because it has to supply its gills with oxygen, one of the other small shark species prefers to lie down for a nap in a quiet cave. In the case of the bulging sharks off New Zealand, which the latest study revolves around, even with open eyes.

So if you come across a shark, don’t panic! Most likely it will not confuse you with prey. He might even take an afternoon nap. To be on the safe side, you shouldn’t wake him up. Who knows what would happen if he woke up with the wrong flippers.