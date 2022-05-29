Now live on Youtube: A giant asteroid is flying over Earth



The largest asteroid of 2022 is about to fly over Earth. Here’s how to watch the flyby on Youtube right now.





The biggest asteroid of the year will fly over Earth on Friday

May 27 update:

Asteroid (7335) 1989 Yes

It will fly over Earth today at 4:26 p.m.

You cannot see the asteroid from the northern hemisphere.

But you can watch the flyby here on Youtube

:

You can be reminded when your Youtube broadcast starts (it will likely start at 3pm). Recordings were made in Chile and Australia. So you’re watching overflights from the southern hemisphere.

end of update

On Friday, May 27, 2022, another asteroid will fly relatively close to Earth. What distinguishes this filter is its enormous size: the length of the piece of space is 1.8 kilometers. This makes it the largest asteroid to pass through Earth in 2022.

The asteroid bears the scientific classification 7335 (1989 JA) and



he is

He flies

After the Earth at a speed of 76,000 km / h, but as I said, at least at a distance of maybe 4 million km. This is about ten times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. So no need to rush to cancel life insurance or sell your shares to live in the lap of luxury for a few days until Friday.

NASA: Potentially dangerous

Despite the reassuring large distance, NASA classifies the asteroid as “potentially dangerous.” Because of its size, it can cause significant damage if it hits the ground. This may be the case once it changes its orbit around the Sun. In addition, this asteroid is one of the “near-Earth objects” asteroids (

NEO’s

), which are relatively close to Earth and should therefore be observed. 7335 (1989 JA) should not be taken lightly, even if there is no acute danger for next Friday.

These are near-Earth objects…

Currently, just over 29,999 elements are considered NEOs. For this classification, you must be no more than 30 million miles from Earth. However, most of these “NEOs” are very small. 7335 (1989 yes)

On the other hand is bigger

Over 99 percent of all other NEOs.

…and these are Apollos

Additionally, 7335 (1989 JA) is an Apollo-class asteroid. This means pieces that regularly cross the Earth’s orbit.

Because asteroid 7335 (1989 JA) moves in orbit around the Sun, as is usual for asteroids. In other words, at some point it will come close to Earth again. The closest approach is said to have been on June 23, 2055. Until then, it could have changed its orbit – although previous cycle calculations provide no evidence for this; On the contrary, in 2055 the distance to Earth should be greater. Hopefully by then there will already be technologies to defend against dangerous asteroids. NASA and the European Space Agency, among others, have been researching this for some time.