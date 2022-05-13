Now 200 million euros goes underground

The go-ahead for broadband expansion in Central Saxony was given at the Döbelner Bürgergarten on Friday. However, in many places, people have been digging for a long time.

Chub.In the Limmritz and Wöllsdorf districts of Döbeln, the first four kilometers and 100 home connections of the fiber optic network have already been prepared on the civil engineering side. “The conduits where the fiber-optic cables will be blown at a later time are already in the ground there,” says Jürgen Steinert of the cable company TKI that was commissioned to do this. But this is just the beginning of the largest investment project in the Mittelsachsen region, worth 200 million euros. The joint projects with eins energie of Chemnitz alone include civil engineering works on a total of 1,523 km of the canal. 9,357 km of fiber-optic cable, 2,977 km of empty ducts, 848 cable junctions and 36 main distributors will be built. Central Saxony region director Matthias Damme (CDU) and Roland Warner, CEO of Eins, outlined at the official start of broadband expansion in Central Saxony at the festival tent at the Döbelner Bürgergarten how the major project should continue until 2024.

With a brave push on the bell, Roland Warner, Managing Director of Eins, Secretary of State Thomas Schmidt, District Director Matthias Dam, Minister of State Ines Frolich, and Matthias Bohrm, Broadband Representative for the District Office (from left), began expanding broadband in the district. © Source: Thomas Spare

About 10,000 households will get the new fiber optic connection fully supported and therefore free. Another 15,600 plots of land along the expansion routes can be partially supported for a small connection fee. A total of about 37,000 families in groups B to F in the district of Mittelsachsen, as well as 115 schools, as well as companies and hospitals, now have Internet at the speed of light thanks to the fiber-optic network. Döbeln is in group B and was the site of the official start of construction on Friday. This group B extends through Waldheim to the Kriebstein Dam.

Also at Zschaitz-Ottewig, cable shafts have been on the road for a few weeks. The first 800 meters of underground construction road was laid here. “Because there are many field discharges under the fields without precise plans, the directed drilling method is used here. In this way we do not bother the farmers when we lay cable tracks three meters deep under the fields,” says Jürgen Steinert of the cable company TKI. “People in our cities are happy with the expansion of fiber optics. When people want to move in with us, they always ask for fast internet,” says Imo Barkowitz, Mayor of Zschaitz-Ottewig. Around Men’s Day, excavations will begin on a larger scale in the community. The municipality has provided construction companies A place for materials and technology in the sports field.

“We are grateful to the region for taking on the coordination of this huge project. With 50 million investments, we in the Döbeln region are one of the six largest”, says Mayor of Döbeln, Sven Liebhauser (CDU). In the city, most homes are provided with high-bandwidth Internet via Telekom routing. However, 4,000 households in urban areas Still underserved is now fiber optic expansion.However, rural Döbeln areas in particular are now getting high bandwidth connections.For Mayor, County Official and Minister of State for Regional Development, Thomas Schmidt, fiber optic expansion makes the area “These data highways are key location factors where businesses and individuals wish to settle and live in the future,” said Foreign Minister Ines Frolich, State Government Commissioner for Digitization.

Written by Thomas Spyer