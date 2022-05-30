Novak Djokovic without feelings of sadness after his deportation from Australia | video

number one in the world, Novak Djokoviche said this Friday at a press conference, during his defense of Roland Garros, who – which He would like to play in Australia again despite being deported The country does not have a vaccine against Covid-19.

The Championship winner 20 times Big bangs He can’t defend his title Australian Open In January though At first, he was allowed to enter the country Even without the vaccine. however, After two appeals, the Serbian tennis player was deported. In this regard, Djokovic commented:

I don’t know anything about whether my visa will be re-placed or whether I will be allowed to return to Australia. I would like to do that. I would like to go there and play the Australian Open.

About how he feels after four months of his complicated situation with the Australian government, Knoll comments There is no grudge And that If they allow it, his coronation in 2021 will not be the last we see of the Serbs on the oceanic continent.

I don’t hold any grudges. What happened happened. If I had the opportunity to go back to Australia and play where I had the greatest success of my career at Grand Slams, I would love to come back.

Djokovicwho has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, He was expelled from Australia After the ordeal of 11 days, by a decision from Minister of Immigration From the country lest the tennis player Fueling an anti-vaccine campaign in the country.

On his experience, currently the number one player in the world, Spent a few days in an immigration detention center in Melbourne where Meet the refugees who was there years ago. Since then, some tennis player acquaintances have become They were released.

Yes, that’s right, I’m obviously very happy, because I know it’s been very difficult for them, especially for those who have been there for nine years. I stayed a week, and I can’t imagine how they felt for nine years. If you shed some light on this situation, in a positive way for them, for this to happen, of course I am very happy.

until this moment, It is not known if Djokovic will play on stage in Australia againbut his mind is currently focused on keeping his title Roland Garros And hook the Spanish tennis player, Rafael Nadal, as the most Grand Slam winner with 21.