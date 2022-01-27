Novak Djokovic: The first tennis tournament after the Australian Open: It’s in Dubai – an athletic mix

Joker service!

The unvaccinated tennis star is set to return to the court after being expelled from Australia. Starting on February 21, Novak Djokovic (34) wants to kick off the Desert Championship in Dubai. The organizer has confirmed this now!

“We are delighted to see Novak in Dubai for the 12th time as he seeks his sixth title and we wish him all the best,” said Colm McLoughlin (78), head of tournament sponsor at Dubai Duty Free.

A negative PCR test is sufficient for the entry of Serbs into the UAE. This rules out a thrilling entry movie like last time at the Australian Open.

Djokovic in Dubai! But after the tournament he has a vaccination problem again…

Because he is not currently allowed to participate in tournaments in Indian Wells (March 10-20) and Miami (March 23-April 3).

ground: Non-US citizens must be vaccinated to enter the country. According to the current situation, he should not play at the French Open in Paris (May 22 – June 5). All professionals out there should be vaccinated.

A similar decision is expected every day from Wimbledon (27 June to 10 July).

Recently, the world number one was spotted on the birthday of fellow tennis player Olga Danilovich (21).