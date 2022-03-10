Novak Djokovic: Entry confusion about tennis star at Indian Wells – Athletic Mix

Is there a next drama entry about Novak Djokovic (34)?

After the Serbs were kicked out of Australia in January after weeks of back-and-forth, number two in the world rankings are slowly returning to the ATP tour after a short break.

Two weeks ago, Djokovic played his first tournament after the break in Dubai, where he was knocked out in the quarter-finals against Czech Jerry Vesely (28).

The tennis star now wants to compete in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (USA) starting Friday. Djokovic is already on the tournament schedule and is number two. The big problem: his entry is not clear yet!

In fact, non-US citizens must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter the United States. But in February, Djokovic confirmed in an interview with the BBC that he had not yet been vaccinated.

In a short statement, Indian Wells organizers wrote: “Novak Djokovic is on the list of participants in the tournament and therefore is also on the board. We are now in contact with his team.” Former German professional Tommy Haas (43) is the tournament director in California.

In order to participate in the tournament, Djokovic will need a special permit, as is the case in Australia. If there are again irregularities in the information provided by the 20-time Grand Slam champion, he may face the next country expulsion….