Novak Djokovic: Australian Prime Minister a “laugh on the world stage”?

01/16/2022, 12:42 PM



And talk of Australia issuing a visa to tennis player Novak Djokovic is now reaching politics. With Senator Christina Keneally, the first opposition voices are now demanding that Prime Minister Scott Morrison draw political consequences from the case.

The Novak Djokovic case in Australia appears to have been legally resolved. His participation in the 2022 Australian Open is not possible because his vaccination status has remained unclear. However, the path to this decision raises questions within Australia and beyond. How can a case that can be dealt with legally cause such great difficulties? In any case, the reactions of Australian politicians could not be more different.

Australian politicians respond to the Novak Djokovic case



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the court’s decision against tennis star Novak Djokovic in a first statement. “Now is the time to continue the Australian Open and enjoy the summer of tennis again,” the prime minister wrote on Facebook on Sunday. Shortly before, the Federal Court rejected Djokovic’s objection to the revocation of his visa. The 34-year-old has to leave Australia and will not take part in the tournament, which begins on Monday.

aura The resistance of spades: These are the most famous vaccine skeptics in world sport Back

tracking Novak Djokovic The Serbian tennis star is struggling with practically the last minute deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked. Lawyers for the world number one have filed an appeal against the visa withdrawal with a court in Melbourne Thursday afternoon (local time), Australian news portal The Edge reported. Accordingly, they were still collecting documents and should be heard by Judge Anthony Kelly later in the day. Djokovic traveled to Australia with a highly controversial medical exemption and landed in Melbourne late on Wednesday night (local time) for the Australian Open. The tournament starts on January 17th. However, the Australian Border Protection has regularly denied him entry – instead bringing the 34-year-old to a hotel for those who had to leave the country. Djokovic should start his trip home on Thursday. more



Morrison wrote that the decision was made for “health, safety and order” reasons. It was done “in the public interest”. “Strong boundaries are central to the Australian way of life – as is the rule of law.”

However, some Australian opposition politicians doubt whether the rule of law has really been upheld in Australia. Senator Kristina Keneally tweeted: “Mr Morrison made himself a laughingstock by a long string of failures on the world stage when he and his government intervened in the Novak Djokovic case, undermining Australia’s border security laws and the anti-vaccination movement. He was encouraged.”

The BBC quoted Kenneally as saying: “This chaos is not a failure of our laws. It is a failure of the competence and leadership of the Morrison government. It is time for Mr. Morrison to go.”

Chances of being hired are low



He was refused participation in the Australian Open in Melbourne, which Djokovic has already won nine times, taking first place in the world rankings. Djokovic wanted to be the first tennis player to win the 21st Grand Slam title at the tournament. According to a report by the AAP news agency, an appeal could have been lodged with the Supreme Court, Australia’s highest court. The chances of success were slim anyway.

how much