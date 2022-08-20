Novak Djokovic: Australia rejects the tennis star! – Tennis

The efforts to enter tennis star Novak Djokovic (34) lasted for hours. Then he made the decision: No!

The likely unvaccinated No. 1 player in the world of tennis is not allowed to enter Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, in Melbourne. Previously, border guards interrogated him for hours at the airport in the capital. It looks like something is wrong with his visa.

Serbs had previously been granted one of the controversial medical exemptions. Late Wednesday evening German time and then the decision: Australia rejects it!

It is unclear whether Djokovic will leave Australia on Thursday or remain in the country while his lawyers try to overturn the decision. In the meantime, he may be quarantined in a government shelter or hotel.

How did the movie Airport go?

Australian television channel Sunrise released an informative report live on the site this evening. Accordingly, Djokovic was questioned alone in a room by border officials. He had to turn over his cell phone beforehand.

Reporter Nathan Corey at Melbourne Airport said: “Someone on his team filled out the wrong visa. This visa that has been applied for does not allow any medical exemption in relation to the vaccination regime.”

Meanwhile, many Serbian media quoted the father of the tennis star. “I have no idea what’s going on. They’ve been holding my son for hours,” said Serjan Djokovic, 61. “If they don’t let him go in half an hour, we’ll meet in the streets. This is a fight for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic posted a photo on Instagram from an area of ​​the airport where he and other parts of the squad were waiting for Djokovic (see below). “Not the most common flight downhill,” he wrote.

What is the accusation of Djokovic?

Allegedly, the documents he provided to officials were insufficient for a medical exception rule for entry to unvaccinated persons. In fact, only people who have been vaccinated twice are allowed to enter Australia. In addition, a negative PCR test must be presented upon entry.

Did Djokovic get outside help?

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Silakovic, 38, asked his ambassador in the Australian capital, Canberra, to help in the immediate release of the world number one and his entry to Australia. However, negotiations became more difficult due to the time difference between the two countries.

Why did Djokovic travel to Australia in the first place?

Djokovic had previously received an exceptional two-case permit to enter Australia. This was not released to many other players who wanted to participate in the Australian Open.

According to the assumptions from Down Under, an approved MERS-CoV had to be proven within the past six months.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, 53, demanded clear evidence of the special regulations shortly before Djokovic entered: “If he can’t provide evidence, he will be treated like everyone else. Then he’s on the first plane home.”