Notre Dame, a box of surprises: discover the relics of the Middle Ages

Reconstruction works Notre Dame de Paris cathedral Following the 2019 fire, the French Ministry of Culture announced the discovery of important archaeological remains from the Middle Ages.
Some excavations in the pavilion of the temple have found part of the ancient platform that separated the choir from the nave, an element built around 1230 and destroyed at the beginning of the 18th century.
Elements of this pulpit were actually discovered during the extensive renovation of the cathedral by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc in the 19th century, and have since been exhibited in the Louvre.
New parts found in A pit in which the remains of this building were dumped. The Ministry of Culture said in a statement that its discovery “represents a discovery of great importance.”
The excavations also found a paved base, dating back to the 18th century, under which several graves were found, in turn located on soil that can date back to the 13th century, when the temple began to be used.
Among the tombs is an anthropomorphic sarcophagus made entirely of lead, which can be dated to the 14th century, and which, given its characteristics and location, must have contained the remains of a prestigious figure.
The Ministry of Culture said the items unearthed present “remains of remarkable scientific quality” that would “help a better understanding of the history of Notre Dame”.
