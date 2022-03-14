Notre Dame, a box of surprises: discover the relics of the Middle Ages

Reconstruction works Notre Dame de Paris cathedral Following the 2019 fire, the French Ministry of Culture announced the discovery of important archaeological remains from the Middle Ages.

Some excavations in the pavilion of the temple have found part of the ancient platform that separated the choir from the nave, an element built around 1230 and destroyed at the beginning of the 18th century.

Elements of this pulpit were actually discovered during the extensive renovation of the cathedral by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc in the 19th century, and have since been exhibited in the Louvre.