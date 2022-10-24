Nothing makes sense in the new trailer for the Netflix series from developers Dark

Netflix has streamed the all-new, full-length trailer for 1899a string created by Baran Bo Odar and Janji Friezeor the two minds behind the global success of the cult series dark. The authors then return with a new drama steeped in inexplicable mysteries and a large crew is called in to solve it to thrill the audience once again.

1899, who participated in the TIFF Primetime competition, It will be broadcast on the streaming platform on November 17 Next It is one of the highest paid shows by Netflix in Europe, then Empress From Netflix Germany has recorded amazing numbers of audiences around the world.

This is the new project of the creators of Dark, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, a fascinating series that tells the mysterious events on the deck of an immigrant ship bound for New York from Europe. The passengers, of different origins and nationalities, are united by the hopes and dreams of a new century and their future abroad, but When they discover a second ship lost at sea, missing for monthsTheir journey takes an unexpected turn.

“What surprised us with the idea was the fact that we did a real European show with a mixed crew and from different regions.“Freese and Bo O’Dart announced.”At its core lies the question of what unites and divides us as a people, and how exactly can fear unleash these divisions“.

At the time of the first promotion, the Head of Europe at Netflix Originals, Said Kelly Luegenbeil commented: “We are very excited to announce this second project with Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The fact that this story is so different from Dark is a true indication of their creativity and versatility as authors and we can’t wait to continue this journey together.“.

Do you know that too Stephen King is a fan of the Dark series? Also on these pages 1899 poster.