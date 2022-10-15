Not only weapons, Ukraine needs money. Europe is doing too little and too late

The Ukrainian economy is devastated and needs financial help from the West: 3-4 billion a month. The United States has provided far more aid than all European countries combined. However, only 0.1 per cent of the EU’s GDP will be sufficient

Ukraine is achieving significant results on the ground also thanks to Western military aid (particularly from the United States), but it is in a very difficult economic situation. In addition to the human losses, Russia inflicted significant damage. According to the estimates of the Kyiv School of Economics Material losses amounting to 120 billion dollars: The eastern part of the country was devastated, infrastructure and industrial areas were destroyed. The International Monetary Fund says Ukraine’s GDP will fall by 35 percent this year And more tax revenue. Therefore, financial support is necessary.