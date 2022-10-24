Not in Switzerland: The potential new job for Roger Federer that will take him away from his family

On September 23, one of the most important chapters in tennis history was written, as the date on which was Roger Federer He played his last match as a professional. On that occasion, one of his great friends, Rafael Nadal, chose his rival and invited other teammates to the farewell party that began on the field.

Currently, Winner of 20 Grand Slam He indicated that he would be able to spend more time with his family, but also made it clear that he would agree to the public appearance of his foundation, without revealing any other details about his future. That is why the British press revealed one of the job offers he received Roger Federer This week he went to the BBC to work as a commentator.

Federer may be on the BBC. Source: (Instagram)

According to the media, “The Sun”, Roger Federer He’s the perfect candidate to replace famous presenter Sue Parker, who quit at the age of 66 as Wimbledon announcer and commentator, a role he held for years. This time around, it was the same animator who confirmed that the channel board was very interested in incorporating the former player into his payroll.

Because of that , The BBC’s goal is for the former Swiss tennis player to accept the offer of the next edition of the tournament to be held in LondonFederer will have to travel to comment on matches immediately and this will be his first time in the tournament with a role other than that of a player. So far, neither the former athlete nor his representatives have spoken on this topic.

The former tennis player has given his opinion on being suspended. Source: (Instagram)

Roger Federer changes his vision to become a commentator

When he was in one of the best phases of his career, the Swiss made it clear that he had no interest in being part of the press, and therefore would not accept a job that directly related to him with the media. Everything changed in September, which is when he admitted he changed his mind and that he didn’t have the same vision he had in years.

“I always thought that I would never endorse a journalist or that comments would never be a thing for me, but 6 months ago I was thinking, ‘Do you know what? Commenting on a match he could possibly imagine. I can’t believe I’m saying this, we’ll see what happens. It’s just a way’ To stay close to the tennis and the players.”

With these statements, the ex-player made it clear that he can analyze a job offer on a broker, so it is very likely that he will send a response to requests made to him by the BBC.