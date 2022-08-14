‘Not feeling safe’: Prince Harry continues his legal battle over British police protection of his family

‘Not feeling safe’: Prince Harry continues his legal battle over British police protection of his family

The Prince Harry He continues his legal battle to protect his family from the British policeat the same time Prince AndrewAlthough he has not participated in almost any real events due to his association with the delinquent Jeffrey Epsteinyou will maintain the taxpayer-financed security.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.