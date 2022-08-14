‘Not feeling safe’: Prince Harry continues his legal battle over British police protection of his family

The Prince Harry He continues his legal battle to protect his family from the British policeat the same time Prince AndrewAlthough he has not participated in almost any real events due to his association with the delinquent Jeffrey Epsteinyou will maintain the taxpayer-financed security.

Executive Committee for the Protection of Kings and Public Figures (RAVEC) dHe decided that Andrew was still entitled to publicly funded bodyguards, despite his retirement from royal duties. Your personal safety equipment costs between $600,000 and $3.6 million annually.

Unlike Andrew, Harry continues his legal battle to receive British police protection for his family With two ongoing lawsuits. In July, he won the right to call into question the state of security arrangements in the UK after his decision to step down from royal duties, the outlet reported. telegraph.

This ruling follows a February 2020 decision by RAVEC to revoke Harry’s automatic entitlement to British Police Security, following the scandalous news in January 2020. “Permission to Request Judicial Review” This means that legal proceedings will now move to a full hearing in the High Court in London between Harry and the UK government.

Little security for Prince Harry and his family

On July 7, the Supreme Court I heard that Prince Harry and his wife are safe Meghan Markle Handled in a ‘flexible, case-by-case’ manner Since they made the decision to step back from the royal family and live a more traditional life in America.

Harry’s legal team has previously stated this ‘Doesn’t feel safe’ when bringing his children to the UK archerythree years and Lilibetone under this agreementbecause his US security team has no UK jurisdiction and no access to government intelligence.

earlier this month, Prince Harry has filed a second lawsuit to discuss the ruling not to allow people to fund their own securityan offer allegedly made by the Duke of Sussex and rejected.

