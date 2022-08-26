Norway’s Kristof rushes to victory in Marburg – sport around the world

Conference League: Cologne vs Nice, Belgrade and Slovakia

Nils Bullitt was still confident in the end and was already looking towards the Black Forest from the center of Hesse.

Our day wasn’t as bad as it seemed in the meantime,” said the 28-year-old professional cyclist from Bora-hansgrohe after crossing the finish line for stage two of the Tour Deutschland in Marburg, Hesse. on ZDF. After all, fellow climbing specialist Emmanuel Buchmann lost no time before the likely crucial stage on Saturday with the final climb to Schwensland.

When veteran Norwegian Alexander Kristof won, last year’s winner Bullitt & Co. went empty-handed. After 200.7 kilometers in the grand group race, the 36-year-old Christophe was victorious over French champion Florian Senchal and Alberto Petitol of Italy. Max Kanter finished fifth behind 2016 Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet of Belgium and was the best German. George Zimmerman ranked 10th.

“I’ve been left in the very steep hills a few times, but my team always brings me back. I wasn’t even in the first set that I had to go two kilometres, but I was in front again with one kilometre,” Christophe said. “In the end, I am very happy with the victory.”

Bullitt dropped to 51st overall

Thanks to the time bonuses, Petitol, who finished third that day, was able to grab the red jersey from compatriot Filippo Gana, who had won the lead at the start in Weimar. Before the King stage on Saturday, Petitol, Kristof and Jana took first and third places at the same time.

Last year’s winner, Bullitt, must bury his already vague hopes of defending his title after no longer able to follow the big group. 3:09 minutes, the man from Cologne is 51. At least in the final stage on Sunday in Stuttgart, where he celebrated his first professional win of 2018, Politt wants to try it all again. “First of all, focus on tomorrow and I think Emu Buchmann has a real opportunity in the direction of Schauinsland,” said the man from Cologne.

Buchmann: “Let’s see what happens tomorrow”

With a 17sec delay on Peteul, teammate Buchmann has one of the best chances from a German point of view to secure a successful aggregate result in the Tour at home at the 1207 soaring goal in the Black Forest. “I didn’t feel bad today, let’s see what happens tomorrow,” Ravensburger said.

For a long time, the day was dominated by a splinter group of four that formed about 25 kilometers after the start in Thuringia. But of course, the break-up attempt was not crowned with success – because, like the day before, Ganna’s teammate Egan Bernal dragged himself in front of the field as a tractor and did follow-up work with his captain in the day’s division with more than 2,500 meters of altitude difference.

Geschke in the middle of the third stage

In the third stage, Simon Geschke will be the main focus from the start. Berliner, who has lived in Freiburg for many years, rode a mountain jersey for nine days at this year’s Tour de France and only had to hand the coveted jersey with red points to Danish winner Jonas Weinggaard two days before the match. Eventually, he could look forward to a cheerful reception in looking forward to his adopted country. “The Freiburg stage is, of course, a very emotional day for me,” said Geschke, 36.

On Sunday, the five-day tour ends after covering 710.7 kilometers in Stuttgart, the capital of the state of Baden-Württemberg.