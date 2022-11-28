Norway, Serbia, Finland, Argentina, Colombia and Great Britain in the previous 2023

This content was published on Nov 27, 2022 – 12:19

Malaga, Nov. 27 (EFE). – She led the doubles draw in the qualifying round for the 2023 Davis Cup, a stage that Spain and Italy will not need to play after the International Football Association Federation (ITF) and Cosmos Tennis invited the stage. to Serbia’s Nokak Djokovic crossing Norway’s Casper Rudd, as well as Croatia, Austria, Finland, Argentina, Chile Kazakhstan, Colombia and Great Britain, among other clashes.

This round, which will bring together 24 countries competing for 12 places, will be played at home and away on February 3 and 4 or February 4 and 5 of the same month.

Each cross will have two singles on the first day, one doubles and two singles on the second day of competition.

The 12 teams that achieved victory in these qualifiers will qualify for the group stage in the next edition of the Davis Cup, where Spain and Italy, the runners-up of Australia and Canada, await this year. This stage will take place in the week of September 11, 2023 in different locations.

Qualifying Draw (The first team will play at home):

Croatia (1 seed) – Austria

Hungary – France (2)

Uzbekistan – United States (3)

Germany (4) – Switzerland

Colombia – Great Britain (5)

Norway – Serbia (6)

Chile – Kazakhstan (7)

Korea – Belgium (8)

Sweden (9) – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Netherlands (10) – Slovakia

Finland – Argentina (11)

Portugal – Czech Republic (12). EFE

afl / fell asleep

� EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA