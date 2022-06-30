a The ‘evil intention’ to create an ‘Asian version of NATO’. This is the criticism that comes from North Korea at a time when a summit between the leaders of Madrid should be held The United States, Japan and South KoreaOn the sidelines of the NATO summit.

The United States is determined to cooperate on the military level with its followers Total disregard for the Asia-Pacific region’s demands for security and interests Re-launches the North Korean Kcna Agency. It is clear that the project of forming a military alliance between the United States, Japan and South Korea, motivated by the subjugation of Japan and South Korea to the United States, is a dangerous precursor to the creation of an “Asian version of NATO”.

Kcna also relaunch the ideas expressed by Kim Hyo-myung, who presented as a researcher at the Association for the Study of International Politics, in an article entitled “Asia and the Pacific is not the North Atlantic” according to which “NATO is responsible for the disaster in Eastern Europe” and “there are worrying signs” However, sooner or later the dark waves of the North Atlantic will break the silence of the Pacific.” there Boy She is accused of being “nothing but a The outlet for American strategic hegemonyAn instrument of domestic aggression.