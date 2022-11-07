North Korea vows military response to ‘Storm Watch’ maneuver | international

North Korea said the exercises by South Korea and the United States were an open and dangerous provocation that warranted a “harsh” response.

North Korea Rating recent exercises South Korea and the United States of America He responded by firing about thirty rockets last week, “unbearable and unforgivable,” and emphasized that if they continued this kind of action, his army would respond “firmly and stubbornly.”

In a text of the North Korean General Staff released by the state agency KCN Dubbed “Storm Vigilante”, this large Allied air maneuver was called an “open provocation aimed at deliberately increasing tension in the region” and detailed a series of military operations carried out between Days Two and Five.

Among them, Pyongyang claims to have launched on November 2 Four tactical ballistic missiles Loaded with cluster warheads and anti-fortification warheads to an uninhabited island in the Yellow Sea and then 23 surface-to-air missiles to test destroy “air targets at different altitudes and distances”.

One of the missiles launched on Wednesday landed near the territorial waters of South Korea, something that had never happened before which prompted Seoul to respond by firing precision bombs towards the neighboring country’s coast.

The regime claims that in response it set off from the other northeastern coast two strategic cruise missiles Which traveled about 590 kilometers and crashed into the waters about 80 kilometers from the city of Ulsan, South Korea (southeast coast).

North Korean missile launch details in response to ‘Storm Watcher’

The KCNA text also confirms that on November 3, the North’s military conducted an important missile test launch ballistic missile In order “to check the reliability of movement of a special functional warhead in immobilizing the command system of enemy operations.”

This indicates the launch of a file Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that activated anti-aircraft alerts in Japan and that both Seoul and Tokyo believe it failed mid-flight.

In this context, the Korean Central News Agency released a photo of the launch of what appears to be a modified Hwasong-15 missile, the longest possible missile that Pyongyang has successfully tested so far.

Tensions on the peninsula are reaching unprecedented levels in the face of repeated North Korean weapons tests, allied maneuvers and the possibility that Kim Jong Un’s regime is ready, satellites indicate, to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.