North Korea launches an intercontinental ballistic missile at northern Japan; They ask for asylum

North Korea Apparently shot on Friday a Intercontinental ballistic missile (Intercontinental ballistic missiles), the South Korean military said, the second launch in two days, amid a record series of weapons tests.

“It is estimated that North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile,” a South Korean defense official said, without elaborating.

And the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff had confirmed earlier that it had detected “the launch of a missile An unknown ballistic missile heading east“.

Japan also confirmed the launch, with its defense ministry saying Pyongyang fired an “alleged ballistic missile” while its coast guard called on ships to turn back. Avoid debris in the water area.

The shooting came a day after North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile and its foreign minister, Choi Soon HoThey warned of “more ferocious” military action if the United States strengthened its military presence in the Korean peninsula region.

Experts pointed out that the launch of one of North Korea’s most powerful weapons is a clear indication that the leader Kim Jong Un Disturbed by discussions about his country in recent summits to G20 s your fatherin Bali and Bangkok respectively.

“It is now estimated that it was an ICBM. If so, this is a clear message to the United States and Japan,” said Han Kwon Hee, director of the Missile Strategy Forum.

USA President Joe Biden He discussed with his Chinese counterpart measures to control North Korean weapons, Xi Jinpingthe Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

The missile may reach the continental United States

The Japanese Ministry of Defense confirms that the missile was part of a weapons test North Korea They can have a range of up to anywhere in the continental United States.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada He told reporters that the ICBM traveled a distance of 1,000 km (620 miles) at a maximum altitude of about 6,000 km. He pointed out that the height indicates the possibility of the missile being launched from a high angle.

He said that depending on the weight of the missile’s warhead, the range of the projectile is more than 15,000 kilometers, “in which case it could have covered the entire United States.”

