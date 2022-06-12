North Korea, for the first time in history, a female foreign minister

Pyongyang (North Korea) – North Korean diplomat Choi Soon Hui is the first woman Summoned at the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pyongyang. The announcement was made by the official North Korean news agency KCNA. Choe, a former deputy foreign minister, was promoted to the position of minister in the framework of a plenary session of the Central Committee of the North Korean Workers’ Party.Resigned by the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

He succeeds diplomat Ri Son-gwon, a hard-line advocate who has chaired the talks with South Korea. Then US President Donald Trump in 2019. Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon has been assigned to lead the party’s United Front Department, which is responsible for managing inter-Korean relations.

The plenum witnessed pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un The need for stronger ‘self-defense’ measures To meet “extremely serious” security challenges. However, no indications emerged during the three-day session that ended on Friday with information from South Korea about a possible new nuclear test for the regime. During the party session, Kim was going to do rContribute to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic He explained that the efforts have now entered a “new phase”, based on the closure and efforts made to eradicate the virus.

Meanwhile, the South Korea studying the possibility of imposing Unilateral sanctions against North Korea In the event of a new nuclear test, after China and Russia vetoed a US-promoted resolution in the United Nations Security Council that proposed more international sanctions. This was stated by South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

The new government has considered the issue of imposing unilateral sanctions on North Korea and discusses various detailed measures”, Park told Yonhap News Agency. This statement has arrived Two days before Park’s scheduled visit to the United States, Fearing that Pyongyang is preparing for its seventh nuclear test.

If the test takes place, South Korea agrees to respond with ‘A firm deterrent stance’The minister added that the dispute in the Security Council will be overcome through diplomacy. On May 26, Russia and China vetoed the resolution the United States had promoted in the United Nations Security Council to impose. More restrictive measures on North Korea.

The United States took the lead after North Korea launched three ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan just hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan to participate.r meetings with his counterparts to discuss regional security and trade.Park warned that North Korea is ready for a new nuclear test and it is only a matter of time before it happens.