North American College: A Piece of USA in the Middle of the Eternal City

Founded over 160 years ago Pope Pius IX College, at the time with up to twelve students from the United States. Today, North American College (NAC) has about 100 candidates for the priesthood, most of whom are from the USA. “We have two Australians here at the moment as well,” notes Reverend David Schunk. San Francisco’s Tall Priest is Deputy Principal of the seminary led by Monsignor Thomas Powers of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Schonk sits in his office, which is located next to the main entrance. A cross hanging on the wall. The door is open and the secretaries are sitting in front of the computer screens in the next room. On 15 acres outside of Vatican territory, there are classrooms, an English-language theological library, a large dining hall, dormitories, offices, and a chapel in the buildings with high ceilings and long corridors. “It is dedicated to Mary, the Mother of God, or more precisely, to her Immaculate Conception,” Shank says, “just like the whole of the United States.” One of the largest foreign educational institutes in Rome In the courtyard of the main building there is a square fountain with light blue water. Everything is built of yellowish brown brick, typical of American public buildings. There is also a shop here on campus with American products like peanut butter, pop pies and other sweets. The roof terrace overlooks the whole city of Rome, the view is amazing. Below is a baseball field, immaculately maintained, with the NAC emblazoned with red letters in the middle. Right next door there is a view of the Vatican and Saint Peter’s Cathedral. See also Australia passes media law that Facebook has criticized The North American College is one of the largest foreign academic institutes in Rome. It was established to allow American candidates for the priesthood to experience the global dimension of the Catholic Church. At that time the Catholic Church in the United States was experiencing a boom, mainly due to mass immigration, especially from Ireland, Italy and Poland. Father Shank explains: “Being close to the Pope, seminarians gain a unique understanding of the Church, and they give back to the United States and their care. In this way they build bridges between Rome and America.” “Even if you meet people and Catholics from different countries in the United States, you still don’t communicate with as many Christians of different nationalities as you do here.”

Photo: ©KNA Images / Paul Haring / CNS Deacons of the Pontifical North American College during their ordination on September 29, 2022 at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.



“In Rome, I really realized that the good news of Christians is spreading all over the world,” says Marco Certelli. The 29-year-old theologian is from Maryland and has lived at NAC for just over a year. “Because in Gregoriana, where I teach, I meet seminarians, devout Catholics, and laymen from all over the world.” He values ​​Rome very much as a place where many martyrs died. “Here I can pray directly with them. They gave their lives to build the church and they still take care of them today.” Quite a few priests who studied at NAC later had a career in the church – but studying in Rome is by no means free. The symposium is funded by the American Bishops Conference. “New guidelines for priestly training were released for the United States this year,” Shank explains. “We are currently working on adapting our guidelines to them so that we can start the new school year well.” Begin browsing the printed version of the guidelines. “However, changes can be controlled.” Autumn begins with this novelty and principal Thomas Powers, who was newly appointed by the Vatican’s clergy authority in July. Studies at Angelicum, Gregoriana or Santa Croce The daily study routine begins at 6:15 a.m. with morning church prayer, praise, followed by Divine Liturgy. Clerics spend the morning in their universities. They mostly study in the Pontifical Universities such as “Angelicum” under the supervision of the Dominicans, and Opus Day-University of Santa Croce or at the School of the Jesuits led by Gregoriana – depending on your major. This, in turn, is done in consultation with the bishop of their home diocese in the States. “They come home for lunch. Then there is the afternoon time for spiritual guidance and self-study, for sports or other things. We meet in church from a quarter to six for Eucharistic worship and then for evening prayer. It is always free time afterwards,” says Shank. Dinner.” Seminary Marco He loves to play football. “But the greatest gift of the seminar is that we all want to seek Christ together and follow Him as a community. This works,” says the dark-blonde, bespectacled American. “And I am grateful for our usual life of prayer.”

Photo: ©Image Alliance / Zuma Press / Jerry Mininga American priests who studied at the North American College in Rome have a good chance of being appointed bishop.



About once a week, prospective priests are at various places in the city where they can work. “Some with Missionaries of Charity, and Mother Teresa Founding order. Currently, some students are also coming to distribute food to refugees. Others offer tours of St. Peter’s Basilica and St. Paul’s Church. There they meet tourists from a variety of countries and cultures and can bring them closer to the Catholic Church,” says the deputy director. This charitable work is a formative act. Students learn to give their lives for others like Christ.” Seminary students are also in contact with the English and Spanish speaking communities in and around Rome. East of the Spanish Steps, at the other end of town, is San Patrizio. this is Saint Patrick’s National of Ireland The consecrated church serves as the national church for American Catholics living in Rome. Human development also plays a role Father Matthew Prius has been a priest there for two years. “Students from North American College come to us regularly and give the kids Bible lessons, and sometimes the adults too. It helps us. They can spend their time on something like this and they have a lot of enthusiasm,” says Father Pauline. They do it well.” Collaboration benefits not only the congregation itself, but the seminarians as well: “Here they gain practical experience and communicate with believers,” says Father Matthew. “As deacons, they are allowed to preach. The NAC wants to train its students to be good pastors.” That’s the most important thing,” Shank emphasizes. Human development sometimes plays a role here. Seminaries receive instruction from their teachers on topics such as self-knowledge, self-acceptance, and maturity in interpersonal relationships. Shank says, “But human development does not happen only in the classroom, but above all by living together in everyday life. Students grow and mature by caring for one another. They do it well, because they generously support each other. Given their vocation As a priest, they must learn to be a bridge between God and people, and they must ask themselves this question: Am I a bridge, am I the closest of people to God by my way of life, or am I more of an obstacle?” It is an open secret that many of those who have studied at NAC have a good chance of becoming bishops in the United States. They can become important bridge builders between Rome and the United States, because the Vatican and the Conference of American Bishops do not always think the same way about all issues. But that’s not something you talk about to reporters at the Roman Theological Seminary of North America. Any response to an interview from a theologian must first be approved by their home diocese in the United States.

By Elizabeth Hoover (Kuwait News Agency)