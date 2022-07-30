Norse Atlantic Airways joins ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ service, opening transatlantic flights to customers via London Gatwick and Berlin – Italiavola & Travel

Europe’s leading airline, easyJet, and recently launched low-cost airline Norse Atlantic, has announced that with EasyJet’s Worldwide, customers will now be able to connect via London Gatwick and Berlin to Los Angeles and New York.

With just a few clicks, customers traveling with easyJet will now be able to access the Scandinavian long distance network by air.

Connections to New York and Los Angeles need no introduction as being two of the most visited cities in the US, so those customers who connect via London Gatwick and Berlin are sure to appreciate, traveling for both pleasure and business.

Through technology partner Dohop’s innovative platform, customers can book worldwide connections with easyJet on Norwegian flights, as well as easyJet direct flights on easyJet.com/worldwide. For the peace of mind of the customer, if a passenger misses a connecting flight, they will be transferred via Dohop to the next available flight.

Sophie Deckers, Chief Commercial Officer, EasyJet, commented:

“At easyJet, we are committed to providing our customers with more choice when they travel and are therefore pleased to partner with Norse Atlantic Airways to unlock access to some of the great transatlantic destinations through the innovative Worldwide by easyJet platform, which we know will be popular with those looking for A seamless way of communication between Europe and the United States.

“We have been pleased with the partner airlines’ desire to expand worldwide through our network due to our reputation for affordable prices and strong locations at the leading airports in Europe and remain focused on providing our unique communications service at the most important airports in our network.”

Andrew Hodges, chief commercial officer of Norse Atlantic Airways said:

“Norse Atlantic Airways has made long-haul travel an affordable option for those who want to explore the world. Now, thanks to Worldwide by easyJet, we will be able to offer short-haul flights via London and Berlin, providing easier access to more destinations for travelers looking for a quality service. Exceptional value and high quality.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers from across the EasyJet network on board our modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as we look to expand our range of long-haul destinations during the winter season.”

Sarah Hanan, Dohop’s Commercial Director said:

“Since the worldwide development of easyJet, we have been able to open new global destinations with easyJet using the technology of virtual internal lines that provide passengers with smooth, fast and easy transportation through one of the many communication hubs around Europe and beyond.”

Worldwide by easyJet was the first global air communications service for a low-cost European airline that provides autonomous communications through a virtual digital hub, simply and efficiently.

Launched worldwide in September 2017, allowing customers to connect easyJet flights through London Gatwick to long-haul flights, with WestJet and Norwegian airlines, it is growing exponentially, booking more than 5,000 unique points of departure and destinations in conjunction with partner airlines. .

Since then, the airline has expanded the service to offer connections through several major European airports through its short-haul network, including Milan Malpensa, Venice Marco Polo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Edinburgh, which means that by 2020, it will be more than half. From the airline’s flights it was able to connect to the services of partner airlines and other easyJet flights in a single booking via easyJet’s digital booking portal.

Globally easyJet does not affect punctuality, resource use or operating model. The airline does not operate connecting passenger flights. EasyJet is subject to a “minimum connection time” of up to 3 hours, depending on the route, giving customers plenty of time to move between flights and terminals.