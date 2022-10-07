Noli seeks revenge in Australia

according to news Tennis That spread in the world, since last July of this year travelers bound to Australia They no longer have to contribute Documentation of vaccination against covid.

Likewise, non-vaccinators do not need to apply for an exemption to enter the country.

All of the above has to do with the underlying possibility Novak Djokovic Opens the door for him to return to play in the opening AustraliaThe The first Grand Slam of the year.

We must remember the whole problem, even with the political connotations, that arose when the Serb tried to enter the Australian state without vaccination, which ended with the player retaining his Tennis And that after an internal trial his visa to enter the country was withdrawn, and in short he was deported.

Now, nearly a year later, things have changed in favor Novak DjokovicFrom Tennis And the world itself, where the epidemic has generally been brought under control and travel around the world has resumed.

in case if Novak Djokovic Very clear about the goal of starting 2023 on the right foot, reclaiming lost ground and striving to be in the championship Australia.

And the stars seem to align in favor of one of the three greatest tennis players of recent times, and among them Rafael Nadal and recently retired Roger FedererAs the Australian authorities have changed after the last elections this could turn out to be a positive for him.

And another crucial point where the Serbs can be Australiais support Craig TillyAnd the Australian Open manager, who said he wanted the best tennis players in it. heroism and a return to a scenario similar to what it was in the times preceding the pandemic.

Coin thrown and keeps waiting.

Novak Djokovicwho has won 21 of the last 22 matches, is back Tel Aviv To the competition after his Wimbledon win, but he has an account pending at Australia in january.

Djokovic, 35 with 21 Grand Slam titles, wants to end the season by lifting his sixth ATP title in Turin, one of the few records he holds. Roger Federer until.

like antiquity

The Ramirez Share He was a prophet in his own land by winning the 25th edition of Valentine Ruiz Obregón Tennis Cupafter beating Ricardo Romero 6-1 and 6-1.

Without a doubt, it was an enjoyable experience to see the shark swimming again in its own waters, in its habitat as it was in the old days, in an environment that it favored from an athletic point of view.

In a subsequent interview he gave to Veracruz media, the Ramirez Share He said he was happy to be at home, playing a tournament he knew just fine, as well as on the courts and, above all, lifting the Valentin Ruiz Obregón Cup again.

He said he was excited because he wanted to be in the Mexican Davis Cup team again, in fact in the last series he had the delusion that he was being called up but he wasn’t, so he just had to keep working for that to happen.

By the way, Mexico will receive Chinese Taipei in the Davis Cup series that will be held next February in our country, with a date and venue.

The match corresponds to the World Group I play-off matches, where 12 recently lost nations in the Global Group A qualifiers, along with the 12 winning nations, will compete in the World Group II qualifiers.

