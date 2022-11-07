Noè Ponti is the star of the 26th edition of Pfarrhof – Swimming

Noé Ponti was unbeatable at Bolzano. © AFP / ATTILA KISBENEDEK

Noè Ponti, who finished third in the Olympics and second in the European 100m Dolphin Championships, made his mark at the South Tyrol Swimmeeting 26 meeting. In five matches, the 21-year-old Swiss celebrated five wins this weekend at Pfarrhof and set the only record for the event in 2022.

In doing so, he equaled the record set by Thomas Robrath, who also won five chaplains in 2001 and 2002.

After his best meeting time on Saturday in the 50m Dolphin (22.77), on Sunday he clearly undermined Simon Stephanie’s record in the 100m Dolphin from last year (50.56) and broke the 50 mark in 49.88 seconds. In addition, Ponte also won the 50m freestyle today. In a spectacular race, he was narrowly ahead of the Portuguese Miguel Marquez (22.41) and Fernando Souza da Silva (22.47) in 22.38 seconds.

“I am satisfied with my time in the 100m Dolphin, I risked losing more than 50m freestyle,” said Ponte, who wants to win medals at the world short-course championships in Melbourne, Australia within a month. On Saturday he won the 50m dolphin, 100m freestyle and 100m individual medley.

Noè Ponti is celebrated.

The Greek Georgios Spanodakis also celebrated two victories on the last day. He won the 50 m backstroke in 24.92 seconds and shortly thereafter also over 100 m swimming in 1: 01.00 in front of Bulgarian Lachizar Shumkov (1: 01.50).

In the women’s race, Nika Godon missed the seven-year-old’s 100m breaststroke record set by Katie Meili (1:04.40) in 1:05.15, but was safe in her second win after the 50m breaststroke on Saturday. Regular Bolzano guest Madison Kennedy of the United States also managed to “double” today. After Saturday’s 100m freestyle, the 34-year-old American was unbeatable in the 50m and celebrated her eighth win at the South Tyrol Swimmeeting at 25.28.

Athletes from South Tyrol with exclamation points

Her teammates Kendall Stewart and Ali Dillof also achieved “one-two.” After a 50m dolphin run the day before, Stewart also won the double dolphin distance today in 1:01.06 minutes. Delov finished first in the 100m noon race on Saturday. Today she also won the 50m backstroke in 28.07sec.

South Tyrol athletes did well again today. SSV Posen’s Sabrina Wiger finished second in the 50m freestyle in 25.76sec, just as she did on Saturday in the 100m freestyle and again missed her best time. Luca Scampicchio (also SSV Bozen) once again set two national records in the 100m freestyle dolphin in 55.71sec and over 50m backstroke in 27.14sec after setting a regional over 100m freestyle record and a national over 50m dolphin day record Saturday.