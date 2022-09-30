NOAH will conduct trials in the United States

Japanese company Pro wrestling Noah will lead vision tests In California, United States, during the month of November.

Two powerful complexes

They will be the superstars of Katsuhiko Nakajima and Nomichi Marufuji, who will represent the company in the exams and appraisal of applicants.

The playoffs will take place in San Jose, California, at the training academy of the American company Pro Wrestling Revolution.

The two former GHC heavyweight champions will select a group of fighters who meet the requirements for technical preparation, strength, ring performance, and character identity. The Selected Fighters Award will be an invitation to Japan to take part in a tour with NOAH.

California-based Pro Wrestling Revolution worked with multi-platform entertainment company Masked Republic to obtain a group P-3 visa for 37 professional wrestlers from Japan. This will allow the stars from NOAH and Dragon Gate to wrestle in Pro Wrestling Revolution starting later this year.

A month ago, Naomichi Marufuji appeared in New York at the House of Glory event where he faced Eddie Kingston. This was the star fight on the show.