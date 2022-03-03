No, Ukraine is not the “most generous funder” of the Clinton Foundation

Released March 1, 2022 Tweet Which reads: “Ukraine has been the most generous financier at the Clinton Foundation in years. By far, the most generous country. Trade, wash, bleach, iron and re-wash, fresh, scented and clean.”

Referring to the Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Foundation, organisation Non-profit organization established by former US President Bill Clinton in 1997 for the purpose of “To strengthen the capacity of people in the United States and around the world to meet the challenges of global interdependence.”

The text accompanies a chart of the Foundation’s “foreign donors”, which sees Ukraine primarily, ahead of the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Ireland.

It is news that is presented without the necessary context to understand it, and it conveys false news.

The drawing object was created for verification by The Wall Street Journal Analysis of information disclosed by the Clinton Foundation that appeared in article It was also published by the American newspaper on March 19, 2015. As you can read in the article (and in the header of the table), however, the graph does not show the list of countries that funded the Clinton Foundation, but the state of origin of the organization’s private funders.

As I mentioned before WsjAt least 8.6 of the 10 million dollars attributed to Ukraine have been donated by Victor Pinchuk Foundationa non-profit organization based in Kyiv created by Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk. On the website of the Bill Clinton Foundation Still available The full list of donors: While some countries such as Australia, Saudi Arabia and Norway donate In the years between 10 and 25 million, there are no donations from Ukraine.

