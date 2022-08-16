no. The Democratic Party cannot give lessons in Atlanticism

Although it claims the right to grant Atlanticism licenses, the Democratic Party is objectively not in the best position to give lessons on this front. Yes, because this political alignment, in recent years, has been the main reason for bringing Italy closer to countries such as China, Iran and Cuba, all this, while some controversial relations still exist today.

China

It was October 14, 2014, when the then Prime Minister, Matthew Renzithe Chinese Prime Minister was received at Palazzo Chigi Li KeqiangBy the way, 20 agreements with a total value of eight billion euros were signed. On May 5, 2016, he was Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi To be welcomed at Palazzo Chigi, with a note from the Beijing government stating: “China appreciates the active support and participation of the Italian side in building the Belt and Road Initiative and wishes, together with Italy, to implement the spirit of the Silk Road.” In an interview with CCTV on September 4 of the same year on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty in Hangzhou, Renzi He also said: “The priority at the moment is to decide on joint investments, but today we can consider ‘One Belt One Road’ a great opportunity in this sense.” Pro-China policies in Democrats have not changed with the emergence of Paolo Gentiloni In Palazzo Chigi. It was in May 2017 when – almost three months after his official visit Sergio Mattarella In the People’s Republic of China – the then Prime Minister – the only leader of the Group of Seven – went to the “One Belt one Road” forum in Beijing, saying: “Italy can be a hero in this great process that China cares so much about: for it is a wonderful opportunity and my existence.” Here it means how important it is to be considered.”

All this shows how the Democratic Party opened the path that would have led to the controversial memorandum on the New Silk Road. Memorandum signed in March 2019 by the Yellow and Green government regarding the input from its grillina component, but also well received. Enrico LettaAt the time, at the height of his French “political exile”. “There is no contradiction between what the Italian government is doing to penetrate Asian markets by the New Silk Road or with the upcoming mission to Hanoi for the ASEAN meeting with European bases and loyalty to the United States,” said the future defense minister. Among others, on the occasion of the signing, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, he went on an official visit to Rome, where he was received with all honors at the Quirinale. Let us not forget that the Democratic Party entered the government of Conte bis: perhaps the most pro-China executive in Italian history. Reading the events back, it becomes clear that one of the few factors that united the Democratic Party and the Five Star Movement at the time (two political forces who have insulted each other for years) was precisely this soft line toward Beijing. We recall among other things that shortly after the formation of the Giallorossi government, Baby Grillo Visited the Chinese Embassy in Rome (that was in November 2019): a visit that the 5-star founder had repeated in June 2021, just like Mario Draghi Posted in G7 in Cornwall.

But the pro-Chinese politics of the Democratic Party has also emerged at the European level. We recall that in 2014, Renzi He managed to get the post of High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union A Federica MogheriniA position I held for five years. Well there Mogherini She worked hard to bring Brussels closer to Beijing, and received words of praise from her Li Keqiang In October 2019. But that’s not all. A few weeks later, same thing Gentiloni Join the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen: That same committee that, in December 2020, signed the controversial investment treaty with China, deeply upset Washington. After all, it would be a coincidence, but really Gentiloni It boasts strong ties to the Sant’Egidio community: an organization particularly influential in the CEI, in the Vatican and in the Italian political world itself. By the way, the organization has always been a supporter of the controversial agreement between the Holy See and China. Well in 2016, Gentiloni – The foreign minister at the time – was a deputy in Farnesina Mario Giro: The historical exponent of society. Not only. As of February 2018, GentiloniAs Prime Minister, he participated in the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of Sant’Egidio, while in October of the same year he attended the event that launched Demos: a party very close to society, which is currently a candidate on the “open list of the Democratic Party” in the elections next September. It should not be overlooked that, last January, Read – Based on input from the Great Director of the Giallorossi Alliance, Goffredo Petini – The founder of the Sant’Egidio community suggested as a candidate for Colle, Andrea Riccardi.

All this, while last year the Democratic Party succeeded in blocking a parliamentary decision introduced by the Northern League deputy Paolo Formentiniwho condemned the Beijing government’s persecution of the Uyghurs by using the word “genocide”. Democrats objected, arguing that the term was “inappropriate.” However, the fact remains that the parliaments of the United Kingdom, Canada, France and the Netherlands passed proposals that specifically included this term. After all, last March too Read Both Vice Dem Leah Quartabile They called for “negotiations” and “dialogue” with China respectively: the same China that, let us remember, took care not to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Iran

The Democratic Party has not limited itself to bringing Italy closer to China. It has done the same with Iran: an authoritarian regime historically associated with Russia that has also recently strengthened its ties with the People’s Republic.

It was in December 2013, when Massimo D’Alemathen in the Democratic Party, he went to Iran: here he met the Iranian foreign minister at that time, Javad Zarif. a few days later, Emma Bonino, who was then at the head of Farnesina in the Letta government, made the first official visit by an Italian foreign minister to Iran in ten years. Instead, it was in February 2015, when GentiloniThe Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Renzi government visited Tehran, declaring: “My visit confirms the importance that Italy attaches to relations with Iran.” However, the decisive turning point came in 2016. In January of that year, the then Iranian president Hassan Rohani He visited our country, while in the following April, Renzi He returned, heading to Tehran, where he met the same spiritual And Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Taking advantage of the relaxing climate, in January 2016, the then governor of the state of Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, Deborah SirakianiHe preferred to conclude a series of agreements between the Islamic Republic and the port of Trieste.

All this, without forgetting that as High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Mogherini He was one of the main architects of the controversial nuclear deal with Tehran: the agreement that Quartabile She returned to the defense on Twitter only last June. Not surprisingly, the Democratic Party was so critical when the then US president, Donald TrumpHe left that deal in May 2018: a counter-agreement that has long been much-needed by Russia. Finally, it is worth emphasizing that last July, the IAI organized an event, which hosted the current Iranian Foreign Minister, Hussein Amir Abdullahian: An event also attended by Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Diem Marina Serene. During his Italian phase, Abdullahian He was also received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Luigi Di Maio in Farnesina.

It is good to remember that, unlike the historical relations between Iran and Russia, last March the Tehran government announced its intention to help Moscow against Western sanctions. Instead, it was in July, when Gazprom signed a $40 billion agreement with the Islamic Republic in the energy sector. All this, while the White House recently said it feared Iran would supply Russia with military drones. And what about AbdullahianHe is known to be close to the General Qassem SoleimaniIn short, the Democratic Party accuses others of unjustified relations with Moscow and, at the same time, promotes a line of friendship towards a regime that is one of the main allies of itself. Russian President Vladimir Putin. Where could the logic be in all of this?

Cuba

As the High Representative for the European Union’s foreign policy, Mogherini It strengthened relations between Brussels and Havana. In March 2016, a political dialogue agreement was signed with the European Union: the same conditions Mogherini He described it as a “historic step”. Instead, it was in January 2018, when she – who had gone to Cuba – publicly distanced herself from the United States,who initiated a more stringent approach to the Castro regime. “Regardless of the political changes in Washington, the message I bring here is one of friendship with the European Union,” he said in what could not be called an Atlantic statement.

but this is not all. last May, Quartabile He received the Cuban ambassador to Italy. Mirta Granda Averhof, at the headquarters of Pd. Now, Cuba not only has historical relations with Moscow and Beijing, but – since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 – Havana has taken positions of solidarity with the Kremlin, supporting it especially at the UN headquarters. In particular, Cuba voted in April against the resolution to expel Moscow from the UN Human Rights Council. Why did a political party declaring itself today staunchly anti-Russian received at its headquarters the official representative of a regime closely connected with Moscow, which also did not distance itself from the conquest of Ukraine?

In short, the Democratic Party has proven pro-China, Iran and Cuba. Judge for yourself if this is an Atlantic party.