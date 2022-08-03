No punishment for Tom Brady

Miami/Munich – A few weeks before the start of the 2022 regular season, the NFL has its latest scandal.

At the center of the action: The Miami Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross. In 2019, the Florida series without permission star Tom Brady talked about a possible move to the southern United States.

Miami Dolphins violate NFL rules multiple times

Not a big deal at first glance, but Brady was still under contract with the New England Patriots at the time. When he was called up for the second time after last season, he was still officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dolphins violated the so-called “anti-tamper rule” (roughly in English “trying to impress someone”).

In addition to the playmaker, Ross and Dolphin are said to have had “inappropriate discussions” with Sean Payton in January 2022 about a possible appointment as the new head coach. Similar to Brady, Payton was still under contract with New Orleans Saints.

Miami Dolphins: Unprecedented ruling for trying to tamper

As a result, the NFL announced an unprecedented penalty: Miami lost draft picks, including their first-round pick next year.

In addition, owner Stephen Ross has been fined $1.5 million and suspended until October 17 this year.

One question remains, though: Why didn’t the NFL punish Tom Brady for “tampering”? Especially since there have long been reports of a common interest between quarterbacks and the Miami Dolphins?

‘Anti-tamper rule’: the focus is always on the participating teams

The answer is relatively straightforward: the “anti-tamper rule” focuses on the behavior and initiative of teams in both directions.

If the dolphins contact the playmaker first, it is they who have broken the rule. However, if Brady is the first contact, it is up to the franchisee to report the offense.

Even if the first contact has to come from the player and they absolutely want to force a change, the affected team should not start negotiations under any circumstances.

On the other hand, if the contracting team gives the player permission in advance to have talks with other teams, there will be no violation according to the official rules of the league.

Thus, at no point was Brady’s responsibility to report the offense. The same goes for longtime Saints coach Sean Payton, who also doesn’t expect a penalty from the NFL.

Tom Brady and Miami Dolphin: Hot Flirt

The courtship between Tom Brady and the Miami Dolphins was one of the big themes in the Offseason.

Both parties were very interested in working together, with Dolphins even willing to install Brady as co-owner of the franchise.

A massive deal for the quarterback was on the verge of closing before a lawsuit brought former Dolphins coach Brian Flores down the house of cards. Sean Payton was meant to be a potential attraction on the sidelines.

Tom Brady: The future is still open

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is under contract in Tampa Bay until the end of the 2022 season.

Aside from a future commitment as an expert for US station “Fox”, Brady appears to be open to all options.

Maybe eventually he’ll actually be attracted to Miami.

