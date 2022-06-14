‘No, not Switzerland’: this is how Claudia Sheinbaum boasted about the Xochimilco eco-park

It was the controversial tweet of the Prime Minister that unleashed a series of comments showing disagreement with her administration Image: Screenshot

CDMX Prime Minister Claudia Sheinbaum sparked mixed reactions after posting a tweet in which she boasted about the Xochimilco ecological park and referred to Switzerland. The response of netizens was immediate, as a series of sarcastic comments rained down on his post, indicating the great disagreement with the administration current government.

“No, not Switzerland, It is the Xochimilco Ecological Park in Mexico City,” the official wrote on her personal Twitter account.

Users of this social network encountered Claudia Sheinbaum Remember that it is actually not a picture taken from part of Swissbut it is a park located southeast of the city, however, as this site supposes, you should take care of others The problems of the city are not over yet.

On this occasion a topic Subway line 12 in Tláhuacbecause no one has been held responsible and We don’t see that it has a next lull dateIn addition to the fact that no one was held responsible, so no one received the weight of the law and there were letters in which it was indicated that A portion of the park repair budget must also be allocated to reopening the line Because it is a means of transport used daily by thousands of residents, and it must be in the best conditions.

The sarcastic comments didn’t stop raining in the original tweet, while reminding that in addition to restoring greenery, you should pay attention to other issues of vital importance Image: screenshot

In the thread of tweets there is also a video circulating at that time Shebaum make a statement in The capital, Zocalo In the nearby streets, Aboriginal women selling informal trade were arrested, the police used physical force to take a minor, and her mother was pulled by the truck in an attempt to save her daughter, but some of her comrades were stationed in front of the patrol and managed to block the road and prevent them from advancing.

.’s official account Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC CDMX) Reply to the video by informing an area Auxiliary Police Inspection Given the events that occurred and the opening of an administrative investigation file, it was stated in the comments on what happened that this is the true face of the government, which only presents good deeds to the public but does not show what it did. Secretly, accusing that 4T . government He has double standards.

The official account of SSC CDMX sought to reduce the impact of said video, however, opinions continued to criticize the way the police force acted Image: screenshot

There were also comments in the form of irony about the ahuehuete currently planted in Reforma, coming to replace the palm tree, according to the testimonies of Internet users, the tree is in precarious conditions, as if it was dead or would not last long before that. change it.

Although the Twitter of the CDMX government tried to salvage the intent of the tweet Claudia It is mentioned that the program garden seeds I managed to expand the green spaces of the city and that Xochimilco . Garden It is part of more than 13 restored parks, and comments from residents dissatisfied with the original letter marked that He also called on residents to give priority to other issues And if their requests are not answered, they will continue to characterize the government of the incumbent president as corrupt, tragic and false.

