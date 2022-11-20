No Flee Away: Fans Accompany VfB to Texas – Football

VfB Stuttgart has been on a PR trip in the US since Monday. The Swabians will be accompanied by about 50 loyal fans. SWR Sport spoke to three of them.

“Marbella in January, Allgau in July, Texas in November” is Ole Schlicht’s travel plan for this year. Together with his friends Michael Beer and Roswitha Otz, he accompanies VfB Stuttgart wherever he is very close to the players: at the training camp, or now on a Stuttgart PR trip in the south of the United States. “But we’ve never traveled this far for a VfB before,” says Michael. Ole Schlicht laughs: “It was a crazy idea at first. I read it at the time and wondered how long it would take before Michael wrote to me. Two minutes later, the message came: ‘Do we want a reservation? After sleeping one night on it, a decision was made – the crazy idea came true.















Oli Schlicht is no stranger to the VfB fan squad. The Stuttgart fan has been there for many years with his ‘VfB fire truck’ when the Swabians were at training camp. However, Schlicht had to travel 8,637 kilometers as the Crow flew between Stuttgart and the Texas capital, Austin, without the fire truck. The trio of fans traveled by plane – in the same style as the VfB Stuttgart players.

“It was a lot of fun,” said the three. “We sat in the middle of the team on the plane.” Overall, it was “fantastic here, but very cold. Yesterday we had three degrees during the game, and it was raining on, and it was windy, but other than that, it’s very nice here.” Of course, the three attach special importance to team communication. “You guys are so close,” says Roswitha “Rosie” Otz of fan club Cannstatt Fire.

Normally, Oli Schlicht is outside in a converted VfB fire engine. But then we went to Austin by plane.









SWR









Another highlight of the trip: a meeting with the American fan clubs “OFC VfB Stuttgart Americana” and “OFC Central Texas”. About 60 fans from all over America traveled to VfB Stuttgart’s friendly matches – most of them immigrants from Germany. “After the general practice session on Thursday, a team photo was taken with all the fans who attended and the Americans were absolutely delighted,” says Uli Schlicht. “Yesterday on the field too. It was the day of your life with VFP. Then the team came and handed out T-shirts to the Americans. It was a real blast, they freaked out.”















Before the end of the trip, of course, a little sightseeing is also on the agenda. “Today we want to drive to San Antonio,” says Schlecht happily. You don’t want to have “just” a VfB, he smiles: “While we’re there…”