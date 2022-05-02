Niklas Kaul in front of the EM Standard in Ratingen

HStill lacking freshness. The legs are not yet ready to carry the body through ten disciplines at the highest level for two days. However, Niklas Cole is optimistic that he will break the rule at the European Championships in Munich in August at the all-around meeting next weekend in Ratingen. The bar is at 8100 pips. Not much of a challenge for the athlete whose best performance was 8,691 points in 2019, when Solheimer won the world title in Doha aged just 21.

But it’s still very early in the season, and as this will be particularly long with two of the international highlights in quick succession – the World Championships in Eugene in July and the European Championships three weeks later in Munich – the athletes from USC Mainz and his parents and coaches Michael and Stephanie Cole They did not explicitly prepare for the performance in North Rhine-Westphalia.

“We only take a few days of training for this,” says the former budding world and European champion. Hopefully you will be able to quickly return to another block with several weeks of basic training without having to go through Götzis. If necessary, the traditional meeting at the end of the month in Austria provides another opportunity to recommend yourself in the continental title fights. Cowell was named World Cup Defending Champion.

He only returned from a ten-day training camp with the national team in Belek on April 23. On Sunday, Cowell tested his level in three disciplines at the Aviation Meet and the Remote Meet in Frankfurt. After 14.60s over the 110m hurdles, 45.22m with discus and 4.90m in the pole vault, fellow Eintracht heptathlete training Carolin Schäfer, who also started in Niederrad, came to a “very positive” result after a previously intense workload in turkey.

