Nicolas Herzig, “Loco Escrito”, the Colombian who brought reggaeton to Switzerland

The Colombian, known musically as “Loco Escrito” spoke to La W about his music career and his beginnings in music.

Herzig was born in Medellin, but since he was 6 years old he has been living in Europe. also, All of their songs are in Spanish and occupy the first positions in the charts of Switzerland.

And about the reasons that prompted him to stay in Switzerland, the Colombian indicated that Its purpose is to raise Colombia’s name and realize its dreams.

Read also:

“The truth is that in the beginning we had to do a lot of work, convincing the stations here and all the platforms, they said it was a very difficult place, but it is important that we If you have a vision and if you do things with love, things happen. He commented that today, I am the artist who has won the most gold records.

In addition to that”I really feel proud to make this change and inspire young people That the impossible is possible.”

Similarly, he explained that the Swiss sing their songs, but not everyone understands them. “This is a wonderful thing about music, it conveys feelings, One does not always have to understand what an artist is saying in order to feel the emotion he conveys“.

Finally, the singer made it clear that he would always sing in Spanish. “I dare say the music in Spanish is at the same level as English. It has become international. So it is very clear for me to continue broadcasting my songs in Spanish.”

Listen to the full interview below: