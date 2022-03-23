Nicaragua’s ambassador to the Organization of American States, Arturo Macfield, condemns Ortega’s regime in plenary

Nicaragua’s ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Arturo Macfields Iscas, decided on Wednesday to stop the “silence” and attacked dictatorship From Daniel Ortega in his.

“I must speak even if I am afraid, even if my future and that of my family is uncertain. I must speak because if I don’t, the stones themselves will speak for me,” he stated during a remote body session.

Macfields, who was appointed by Ortega as ambassador to the Organization of American States in October last year, said he took the floor “on behalf of more than 177 political prisoners and more than 350 people who lost their lives” in Nicaragua since 2018.

“Denouncing the dictatorship in my country is not easy, but continuing to remain silent and defend the untenable is impossible,” the ambassador continued.

Macfields revealed that last November, days before Nicaragua announced its departure from the Organization of American States, he asked the State Department to release 20 elderly imprisoned dissidents and 20 others in poor health, but they ignored him.

“In the government, no one listens, no one talks. I tried several times for several months, but all the doors were closed to me,” he said.

The diplomat lamented the lack of “freedom to post a simple tweet in his country” and criticized the lack of human rights organizations.

However, he believes “there is hope” because, he said, “people inside and outside the government are tired of dictatorship.”

“There will be more and more people saying enough is enough, because light is always stronger than darkness,” he said.

Ortega began his fifth term on January 10, and a second with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, after an election marked by jailing of opponents, and new US and European Union sanctions against the president’s relatives and friends. ..

