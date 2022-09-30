NFL: Miami star Tua Tagovailoa completely packed to the floor – injury shock! | Sports

Terrible injury scene in the NFL!

Dolphin quarterback, Tua Tagoviloa (24), suffered a serious injury in Thursday night’s game against runners-up Cincinnati Bengals. After falling, he lay on the ground with his hands completely tight and had to be expelled. Fans and colleagues are totally exhausted.

After a start with three wins, Miami conceded its first defeat of the season away from home at 15:27.

The trauma of the injury casts a shadow on the game!

The first landing of the Bengals is difficult. Joe Mixon is practically pushed into the end zone by his teammates. Steam machine landing!

But Miami returns to 6:7 with two field goals.

Then the horror hit in the second quarter: Dolphins playmaker Tua Tagovailoa was knocked down, landed hard on his back and head, requiring treatment and even being taken off the field on a stretcher. Then he goes straight to the hospital. It is not clear what exactly he has. His hand looks completely unnatural and narrow. The whole team gathers around him.

For him, Teddy Bridgewater plays a role. Last weekend, Toa landed hard on the back of his head after colliding and then tripping on the field. Suspicion of a concussion! Surprisingly, the doctors allowed him to continue playing after that.

In the second quarter, Dolphins announced via Twitter that Toa would not return to the match due to head and back injuries. The NFL states that he is conscious and can move all parts of his body. Shortly before the end of the match, it was announced that the injured man would be discharged from the hospital that night and would return home with the team.

On the flip side, Bengals midfielder Joe Burrow fired one. 1a pass to Tee Higgins – relegation! With an additional point now 14: 6. Chase Edmunds brought the dolphins back in with a touchdown. However, the kick does not enter.

Then the two teams hit the field targets around their ears. But with Hayden Hurst relegated, the Bengals clearly secured their second win of the season at the end.

