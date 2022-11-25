NFL: Football star celebrates Buffalo Bills win with turkey thigh | sports

NFL Holiday Game Day!

American Thanksgiving may be all about the turkey, but it’s also about the eggs!

The stars play with a special helmet message. It bears the logo of the late NFL legend John Madden.

One of the greatest figures (as a player, coach, and commentator) in league history passed away in 2021. The NFL’s largest console game still bears his name today. Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday. In Madden’s honor, the NFL gives the “Player of the Game” $10,000, which they can then donate to an organization of their choice.

Detroit Lions-Buffalo Bills 25:28

What an end of bills! 23 seconds left. It says 25:25. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen must put his team within field goal range to avoid overtime. Then this! He knocked out a huge pass to Stefon Diggs. Mad!

The winning stroke: Bills on 45 yards. Tyler Bass goes for the field goal – and hits the egg between the posts!

Too bitter for bills: Super defender Von Miller hit his knee badly in the second quarter and was forced off the field. Open how long the Super Bowl champion (who won the title in February with the Rams) will be out.

Traditionally, after winning Thanksgiving, players eat turkey on the field. Crazy sight!

Dallas Cowboys – New York Giants 28-20

Cowboys playback Dak Prescott throws two touchdown passes, while receiver Dalton Schultz makes two touchdown catches.

crazy: Ceedee Lamb makes a one-handed pass – and with a helmet!

The Cowboys are crazy about Peyton Hendershot’s last touchdown. Three players jump into a giant Red Salvation Army cooking pot on the court.

Minnesota Vikings – New England Patriots 33-26

Viking Crum Begins: Justin Jefferson, the winner of last weekend’s game against the Bills, grabs the egg and sprints into the end zone. drop!

Patriots can too! Two minutes later, Nelson Agulor celebrated his touchdown. Here he goes back and forth.

TJ Hockenson puts the Vikings back forward with a touchdown. However, Greg Joseph’s extra kick sails past. Patriots celebrate kicker Nick Faulk for his three field goals in the first half – and Hunter Henry for his touchdown in the third quarter.

Fabulous! 97-yard return for a touchdown by the Vikings’ Ken Nwango.

Bad scene: Patriots player Miles Bryant hammers his helmet into the neck of Adam Thelin, who is sitting on the floor. Viking’s head blasts forward, crashing to the ground. Bryant is rightfully punished for a personal foul.

Initial decision: Thielen puts the super hit away – and retaliates with a catch in the end zone. Vikings landing!

