What a bang to start the new NFL season!
In the grand opening game, the hosts and Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams, were destroyed by partner favorite Buffalo Bulls 10:31. The new season in the best NFL in the world couldn’t start with a huge margin.
What a racket for the defending champion at home at SoFi Stadium, as the Super Bowl won against the Cincinnati Bengals on February 14 of this year (23:20).
However, many experts believe that the Rams and the Bills will meet again in Super Bowl 2023.
The new season begins with a really big guy from Hollywood. Superstar and WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened the Rams’ season in his own unique way.
After 5 minutes and 4 seconds, there is the first touchdown of the season!
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws the egg to Gabe Davis, who runs into the end zone. Extra point also sits. 0: 7!
After the 10-0 field goal for Bills, the Rams responded!
Quarterback Matthew Stafford serving – who? Of course Cooper Cup! Super Bowl MVP is amazingly egg hunt.
The defending champion is back. Especially after Hill intercepted Allen’s pass – interception! He will be rewarded with a field goal shortly. 10:10 It’s halftime. During the break, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne enters the show stage and performs.
Then it’s Bills’ turn again! drop! Josh Allen fired his pass into the arms of Isaiah McKenzie, who only had to fall into the end zone.
Crazy Rand’s story: Rams quarterback Stafford meets his brother-in-law Kelly today. Chad Hall is an assistant coach with the Bells. At the Super Bowl, of course, Chad cheered his son-in-law on the field. Both are great buddies. What if the two met in the final? Kelly Stafford explained to her parents, “Sorry, but I’m a fan of rams for sure!”
Then the big entrance for everyone: He can’t find a stop – so he walks towards the end zone himself and scores points by simply holding the egg on the line with his arm outstretched. With an additional point now 24:10.
The wild ride continues! Allen beats a crazy pass and yeeeeeeeeeeeeees for Stefon Diggs. drop! With kick now 31:10!
What a (title) advertisement by bills! This is where NFL fans dread…
