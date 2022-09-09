Next Saturday, the Royal House is preparing to announce the Ascension Council of King Carlos III | international

This Saturday, at 9:00 GMT (5 Chilean time), Carlos III will be proclaimed king by the Ascension Council in London. Previously, he was scheduled to give his first official speech as king on Friday afternoon.

Charles III, Bakr Isabel II Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that his successor to the British throne will be proclaimed king next Saturday at the Council of the Ascension.

As revealed this Friday in a statement from the British Royal House, “His Majesty the King will be announced at the Board of Ascension at 09:00 GMT (5:00 in Chile) tomorrow morning at (called) Apartments of State. in St James’s Palace, London.”

The memorandum indicates that the Council of Ascension, which will be attended by members of the Privy Council, will be divided into two parts, and in the second the new king will make a proclamation and take his oath.

Previously, on this Friday at 6:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. in Chile), the first speech of Carlos III as king was scheduled.

“In the first part (of the two parts in which it is divided), the Privy Council — the Royal Council — shall, without the presence of the King, proclaim the absolute ruler and solemnly assent to the various resulting orders, such as the provisions of the Declaration,” detailed in the note.

He adds that “the second part is the King’s celebration of his first royal council. The King will make his proclamation, read and sign an oath to maintain the security of the Church in Scotland and pass orders in council, facilitating continuity of government.”

According to the Palace, the celebration of this work of the Board of Ascension will be followed by the so-called main announcement, which will be read at 10:00 GMT (6:00 in Chile) from the balcony overlooking the Freire court. Courtyard in St. James’s Palace.

This declaration will be read, as planned, by the Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshall, Edward Fitzalan Howard, other officers in arms and sergeants in arms.

“This will be the first public reading of the announcement,” the statement adds.

Later there will be a second reading at the Royal Exchange building in the City of London (its financial district), at 11:00 GMT (7:00 Chile time) on Saturday, and the same will also be done. It takes place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales next Sunday.